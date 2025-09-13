President of Belarus Wants Banks to Fully Embrace Bitcoin ‬to Combat Economic Woes  ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.09495-2.42%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.3698-4.27%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24561+3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016451+2.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03684+1.73%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on the country’s banks to step up their use of Bitcoin and other digital tokens as the economy struggles under sanctions, rising inflation, and financial instability.

Speaking at a meeting with the National Bank and commercial lenders on Sept. 9, Lukashenko said the financial system needs to adapt quickly to global changes. He pointed to cryptocurrency transactions as a practical way to ease challenges in foreign trade and cross-border payments.

“Today, cryptocurrency-based transactions are more active than ever, and their role in facilitating payments is growing,” he said. The president noted that payments made through crypto exchanges had already reached $1.7 billion in the first seven months of 2025 and could continue climbing.

Lukashenko argued that adopting digital assets would help banks eliminate intermediaries, automate transactions with smart contracts, and enhance overall transparency. But he also called on regulators to introduce clear rules to strike a balance between innovation and oversight, warning that a market of this size demands “effective regulation and reasonable control.”

Calls for stronger oversight

Lukashenko’s comments follow a series of earlier government meetings on digital finance. On September 5, he instructed officials to introduce “transparent rules of the game” for cryptocurrencies, criticizing delays in drafting a regulatory framework. According to him, the absence of clear oversight risks leaving Belarus behind technologically while creating loopholes for misuse.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The president acknowledged that violations had already surfaced, with half of investor funds transferred abroad via local crypto platforms failing to return, according to a State Control Committee report. He stressed that new rules must protect citizens, guarantee financial stability, and encourage both domestic and foreign participation in Belarus’ “digital haven.”

Inflation pressures push crypto agenda

Lukashenko first raised the issue of cryptocurrency in August during discussions with National Bank chairman, Roman Golovchenko, asking how digital assets could be used to support the banking system at a time of sanctions and inflation. Consumer prices grew 7.4% year-on-year in July, well above the state’s 5% target.

Belarus has seen a surge in ruble deposits this year, alongside a faster shift away from the U.S. dollar. President Lukashenko said the push to bring Bitcoin and other digital assets into the banking system could strengthen the country’s resilience while keeping it in step with global financial trends.

“The world is rapidly evolving…Victory belongs to those who can first harness these innovations and foresee the future,” Lukashenko said, calling on banks to speed up their digital strategies while maintaining public trust.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/president-of-belarus-wants-banks-to-fully-embrace-bitcoin-to-combat-economic-woes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy