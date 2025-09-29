President Trump Shares Image of Himself Firing Jerome Powell on Truth

TLDR

President Trump posted a meme on Truth Social showing himself firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The image features Trump shouting “YOU’RE FIRED!” while Powell holds a box with his belongings.

Trump has consistently criticized Powell for his cautious approach to cutting interest rates.

The meme underscores Trump’s frustration with Powell’s economic policies, particularly on interest rates.

Trump’s post highlights his ongoing discontent with Powell’s leadership of the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump posted a meme on Saturday showing himself firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The image, shared on Truth Social, features Trump pointing and shouting, “YOU’RE FIRED!” Powell holds a box with his belongings, and behind him is a depiction of the Federal Reserve seal. The post marks another instance of Trump’s long-standing criticism of Powell.

Trump has frequently criticized Powell for his stance on interest rates. He coined the nickname “Too Late Powell” to express his disapproval. Powell’s cautious approach to cutting interest rates has drawn strong reactions from the former president. Despite Powell’s decision to lower rates earlier this month, Trump’s criticism remains persistent.

Trump Criticizes Powell’s Leadership at the Federal Reserve

President Trump’s recent post follows his ongoing critique of Powell’s leadership. Trump believes the Federal Reserve’s policies under Powell are harming the economy. He has pointed to Powell’s reluctance to cut rates more aggressively, claiming this hurts businesses and consumers. In the meme, Trump’s message is clear: He would fire Powell if he could.

The meme also reflects Trump’s dissatisfaction with Powell’s handling of the economy. While the Fed lowered rates recently, Trump sees these actions as long overdue. Trump has frequently said that the Federal Reserve’s slow action has delayed much-needed relief. His post amplifies this view by depicting himself in control, able to remove Powell.

Legal Constraints Don’t Stop Trump’s Criticism

Trump’s post is significant given the legal and institutional constraints on the president’s authority. The law restricts a president from removing a sitting Fed chair without cause. Powell’s term as Federal Reserve Chair ends in May 2026. He has repeatedly stated that his removal would not be permitted under the law.

This legal barrier has not deterred Trump, who continues to voice dissatisfaction with Powell. However, Trump’s meme serves more as a symbolic gesture than a formal attempt to remove Powell. The post underscores the tension between Trump’s economic views and the Federal Reserve’s independence.

