Price To Earning Ratio – A Guide For Beginners

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:19
GET
GET$0.009975-0.01%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.7219+0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020396-7.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.012287-4.49%
Overtake
TAKE$----%

For investors in any market, historical data and projections are important guidelines that shape everyone’s future plans. Various tools are used for this purpose. One of these is price-to-earning ratio. Price-to-earning ratio reveals how much an investor is willing to pay for every $1 the company has earned in the given year. P/E Ratio is generally calculated annually. In the cryptocurrency market, most analysts do not like to take into account P/E Ratio, but the following discussion explicates that it is as important for the blockchain networks as it is for the stock markets.

How Price-to-Earning Ratio Is Calculated

When we understand how P/E ratio is calculated for the traditional market, it will get easier to apply the concept on the crypto market. When you intend to put your money in a company you are in a better position to decide the size of your investment if you calculate the P/E Ratio. You can use the following formula to calculate the ratio:

P/E Ratio = (Share Price / Earnings Per Share)

To put things in some context, let’s suppose the share price of the stock is $100 and the Earning Per share (EPS) is $20.

P/E Ratio = $100 / $20 = $5

The stock price is already available readily for anyone to see and use in calculation. As for the EPS, there are a few companies that make it available in their annual reports or on popular financial sites like Yahoo Finance, TradingView, Bloomberg, etc. If it is not given, you can calculate it by using the following formula:

EPS= (Net Income – Preferred Dividends) / ​ Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

  • Net Income = the company’s profit after taxes (from the income statement).
  • Preferred Dividends = money owed to preferred shareholders (subtracted because EPS is about common stock).
  • Weighted Average Shares = accounts for share buybacks, splits, or new issues during the period.

Price-to-Earning in Crypto

Since P/E is an important piece of information as its higher value depicts uptrend and lower value forebodes decline, there must exist some method to apply it to the crypto market. In crypto, there’s no universal EPS, but some analytics providers adapt P/E by dividing a token’s market value by a protocol’s earnings (value retained after costs) or by its revenue (fees generated). The closer those cash flows actually accrue to token holders or the treasury, the more the ratio resembles equity P/E.

How Earning is defined for tokens

Two common denominators are used:

Protocol revenue: fees paid by users of the app or chain. This often proxies sales in the stock market.  

Protocol earnings: revenue minus costs like validator incentives or liquidity mining; this reflects value the project actually retains.

Because token designs differ, Earning should be read alongside the token’s value-capture mechanics (does the token receive fee share, buybacks/burns, or nothing?).

An improvised formula for the crypto projects can be as given below:

Crypto P/E ≈ Market Cap (or FDV) ÷ Annualized Protocol Earnings

Where to Find the Inputs

On-chain data platforms publish fees, revenue, and sometimes earnings per protocol, which you can pair with market cap to compute a P/E-style ratio. Examples include Token Terminal (methodology pages for fees/revenue/earnings) and DefiLlama’s fees/revenue trackers.

NVT: Crypto’s P/E for Base-Layer Coins

For assets like BTC that don’t have clear “earnings,” analysts sometimes use the Network Value to Transactions (NVT) ratio: market cap ÷ on-chain transaction value. It’s not earnings-based, but it’s used as a utilization proxy. Higher NVT can signal valuation outpacing activity. Be aware that NVT has known limitations and several proposed fixes.

How to Interpret Crypto P/E

1. Compare like with like. Cross-protocol comparisons are meaningful only when Earning is defined consistently (e.g., earnings vs revenue) and protocols have similar business models.

2. Mind token economics. Dilution, emissions, and fee switches can change who actually receives value, breaking the equity analogy if holders don’t capture cash flows.

3. Use trailing vs forward carefully. Many sites annualize recent 30-day fees/earnings (a trailing snapshot). Forward views require explicit assumptions and are less standardized in crypto.

Strengths

Simple yardstick. It lets you rank protocols by how much you’re paying per unit of value they generate, especially when earnings truly accrue to holders.

Comparable inside categories. It works best within categories (DEXs vs DEXs, CEXs vs CEXs).

Limitations

Not universal. Many tokens have no direct cash flows, so a P/E label can be misleading. In such cases, consider P/S-style ratios, user growth, or activity metrics instead.

Accounting choices matter. Whether incentives are treated as costs can swing the ratio wildly. On-chain activity proxies are imperfect. NVT and similar measures can be distorted by churn, spam, or L2 migration, so they’re best used with other indicators.

Types of P/E Ratio

There can be four types of price-to-earning ratio.

1. Trailing P/E Ratio: As is clear from the very nomenclature, it reveals the P/E value for the last financial year. This is the most commonly reported figure and reflects actual performance.

2. Forward P/E Ratio: Using the data from previous years, forward P/E ratio predicts the performance of the company for upcoming year.

3. Absolute P/E: It is the basic P/E calculation—current price divided by the latest EPS. It does not take into account any other value or record.

4. Relative P/E Ratio: It compares a company’s P/E ratio to a benchmark, such as its industry average or historical performance.

Why P/E Ratio Matters

When looking at a P/E ratio, it’s important to remember that numbers alone don’t tell the whole story. If a company has a high P/E ratio, it usually means investors are optimistic, expecting profits to grow and are willing to pay more for those future gains. A low P/E might mean the stock is undervalued or that the company is going through a rough patch.

But what counts as “high” or “low” really depends on the industry. For instance, technology companies tend to have higher P/E ratios because people believe in their potential to grow quickly, while utility companies usually have lower ratios due to their steady but slower growth.

Conclusion

P/E Ratio is an important tool up the sleeve of an investor to judge whether the company or the crypto coin is worth considering or not. You can use trailing P/E ratio to assess the performance of a company for the outgoing year, or forward P/E ratio to forecast the performance for the upcoming year. The higher the value, the better the company or the coin. For crypto, the earning of the blockchain network can be considered for the calculation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Price-to-Earning (P/E) Ratio?

It shows how much investors are willing to pay for every $1 a company or crypto project earns in a year.

How is P/E Ratio calculated in crypto?

In crypto, it’s often calculated by dividing a token’s market cap (or FDV) by its annualized protocol earnings or revenue.

Why does the P/E Ratio matter for investors?

It helps investors decide if a stock or crypto token is undervalued or overvalued, and compare opportunities across projects.

Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and FinTech enthusiast. He has strong command over writing authentic reviews about brokers and exchanges and he has collaborated with our education team to write educational content as well. He has a dream to raise awareness among people about digital currencies. His works are well-researched and brimmed with information hence they provide fresh insights. Stay tuned to his posts if you want to stay up-to-date with the crypto-verse.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/price-to-earning-ratio-a-guide-for-beginners/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1013+1.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002986-5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Partager
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.41%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01609+0.98%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294-3.07%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00275-8.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago