Price Up on Hong Kong Fund Tokenization Pilot With DigiFT, UBS

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:12
Moonveil
MORE$0.09711-4.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23755-2.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016008-1.01%
Chainlink
LINK$24.38+2.78%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01919+32.16%
FUND
FUND$0.02399-18.23%

Chainlink native token LINK (LINK) crossed $24, advancing 2.5% on Thursday as the oracle provider revealed a joint project with DigiFT and UBS to automate tokenized fund operations in Hong Kong.

The three firms secured an approval under Hong Kong’s Cyberport Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme to build automated infrastructure for tokenized financial products, according to a Thursday press release.

The partners plan to streamline how tokenized funds are distributed, settled and managed throughout their lifecycle. Today, those processes often involve manual paperwork that slows transactions and increases the risk of error. By shifting these steps to smart contracts, the project aims to cut costs and standardize fund operations.

Under the system, investors place orders for UBS’s tokenized products through DigiFT’s regulated distributor smart contracts. Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent framework then processes the transactions and records them onchain, which in turn triggers issuance or redemption on UBS’s token contracts.

In other recent news, Chainlink also introduced its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to the Aptos APT$4.5437 blockchain, expanding enterprise-grade connectivity solutions for decentralized finance applications and corporate treasury management.

Technical Analysis
  • Chainlink’s LINK has demonstrated a strong technical recovery following its 20% since mid-August, CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model said.
  • Volume-based support established at $23.60 level following the breakout, confirmed by sustained buying interest.
  • The token outperformed the broader crypto market benchmark CoinDesk 20, which advanced 1.5% gain during the same period.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/chainlink-s-link-gains-as-digift-ubs-fund-tokenization-pilot-in-hong-kong

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-1.12%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Partager
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194324-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-4.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3316+1.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%