Private Jet and Luxury Cruise Firms Embrace Crypto as Bitcoin Wealth Fuels Demand

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/01 18:01

Private aviation and luxury cruise operators are increasingly accepting crypto payments as a new wave of Bitcoin-fueled wealth drives demand for ultra-luxury travel.

Key Takeaways:

  • Private jet and luxury cruise companies are now accepting crypto as Bitcoin wealth fuels demand.
  • Young crypto entrepreneurs are driving bookings, valuing speed, flexibility, and exclusive experiences.
  • High-end travel brands are adapting quickly, with hotels, yachts, and airlines offering crypto payment options.

The shift reflects the growing influence of young crypto entrepreneurs eager to spend their digital fortunes on convenience, speed, and exclusivity, according to a recent report by the Financial Times.

FXAIR, a private jet company under the Flexjet umbrella, has started accepting crypto from clients following what its chair Kenn Ricci described as “tremendous” demand.

Young Bitcoin Millionaires Fuel Surge in High-End Travel Demand

Many of these customers are young, newly rich from the latest Bitcoin rally, and interested in traveling farther and faster.

FXAIR charges around $80,000 for a one-way flight from London’s Farnborough airport to New York City.

Ricci noted a noticeable uptick in bookings from “young entrepreneurs in the Bitcoin space,” adding that what they value most is time. “And time is the most precious luxury,” he said.

Bitcoin recently hit a new high of $124,000, lifted by renewed political support in the U.S., including former President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance and regulatory appointments.

The policy shift has also fueled gains in related stocks such as Coinbase and Circle, creating a fresh pool of affluent spenders.

Luxury travel players are quickly adapting. Virgin Voyages now sells its $120,000 annual pass in crypto.

SeaDream Yacht Club, known for its ultra-personalized experience and near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, began accepting Bitcoin payments shortly after Trump’s return to office.

“For these travelers, luxury isn’t about gold-trimmed service — it’s about flexibility,” said a source close to the yacht operator. “If they want to pay in crypto, we let them.”

The trend extends beyond sea and air. Boutique hotel chains like The Kessler Collection and The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts are accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Luxury Travel Spend Set to Nearly Double, with Many Coming From Crypto

According to McKinsey, travelers aged 30 to 40 spent $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, with that figure projected to nearly double to $54 billion by 2028.

Many of these consumers are coming from the digital asset space.

Nick Fazioli of Jefferies pointed out that this new class of traveler isn’t interested in old-school luxury. “They don’t want to sip champagne and eat caviar,” he said. “They want to be in three cities in one day and still make it home at night.”

This trend extends to high-end watch collecting as well. Sean Parsons, CEO and co-founder of luxury watch marketplace Kettle, told Cryptonews earlier this year that there has been a modest uptick in Bitcoin payments across the platform.

Parsons added that many of Kettle’s crypto-based transactions also come from ecosystems like Solana or Ethereum.

“From our users’ perspective, BTC is still primarily treated as a store of value, which makes people less inclined to spend it on high-end goods,” Parsons said.

“In contrast, more active traders on chains like SOL and ETH are comfortable spending their gains on luxury items.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210431-1.32%
GET
GET$0.007987-13.18%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000621+0.16%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Partager
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02127-0.93%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004542-3.52%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Partager
Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to NLNico, Japanese listed company Convano added 155 bitcoins, bringing its cumulative holdings to 519.93. In addition, S-Science raised its Bitcoin investment limit from 500 million yen to 9.6 billion yen (about 65.3 million US dollars), and it currently holds 30.74 bitcoins.
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 19:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?

Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance