Private Telegram Group That Was Early on Shiba Inu and Pepe Is Buying This Coin Heavily in the Last 72 Hours

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 18:45
The private Telegram group that can name early winners such as Shiba Inu, Pepe, and the YZY coin of Kanye has switched to Little Pepe. Members have been making large purchases in the last 72 hours. Their activities indicate optimism that this project will be the second big meme coin breakout.

Building a Meme-Powered Ecosystem

Little Pepe aims to introduce more than hype. The project has its base on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins. This chain merges meme culture with a genuine technological foundation. The potential features of Little Pepe are all about zero transaction tax, anti-bot protections, staking rewards, DAO governance, and a Meme Launchpad.  Most projects suffer from sniper bot manipulation and high costs for retail investors. Little Pepe offers practical solutions to both challenges. By combining utility with culture, the project positions itself as a potential hub for meme-driven innovation.

CertiK Audit Brings Security Assurance

Security is a very important consideration for a new initiative. Little Pepe has already been fully audited by the blockchain security leader CertiK. This certification of the codebase of the project enhances investor confidence. Such an audit would make Little Pepe stand out among speculative launches whose foundations are not so solid. The project has obtained a listing on CoinMarketCap as well. This move will facilitate easier monitoring of its performance by traders and increase transparency. Greater exposure via these platforms tends to draw more attention to the crypto community.

Little Pepe Presale Nears $25M Target

The LILPEPE presale is progressing rapidly. Stage 12 is almost sold out, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase to $0.0022. Investors have already contributed $24.62 million of the $25.475 million target. More than 15.34 billion tokens have been sold, representing 97.44% of the current allocation. The strong demand highlights investor appetite and leaves only a small window before prices rise.

Community Engagement Through a $777,000 Giveaway

Little Pepe is holding a massive communal giveaway in order to celebrate its momentum. Ten of the winners will have the LILPEPE tokens worth $77,000. The work of this project to compensate its initial contributors and increase the loyalty of the population can be observed in this total $777,000 reward campaign.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is performing well with high presale demand, increased credibility with a CertiK audit, and community-driven incentives. The project is attracting a lot of attention now that a Telegram group that had the early successes supports it. Combining cultural value and blockchain technology, Little Pepe is making a name as more than a meme coin.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

