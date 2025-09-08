Pro-Ripple Attorney Outlines the Disadvantages of RLUSD and USDT Against XRP ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 04:05
Union
U$0.01089+16.72%
XRP
XRP$2.8765+2.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+1.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015973-12.01%
Propy
PRO$0.7084+2.42%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

A notable lawyer in the crypto community has outlined the benefits of Ripple’s native token (XRP), comparing it against two leading Stablecoins. Per the attorney’s notation, RLUSD and USDT are severely behind in fundamental value offerings when put up against XRP. 

In an X post, Pro-Ripple attorney Bill Morgan highlighted the upsides of the XRP token—when compared to leading stablecoins RLUSD and USDT, the lawyer lists up to 6 disadvantages of the latter.

“Stablecoins such as RLUSD and USDT have several disadvantages compared to a bridge currency such as XRP.” The attorney wrote. 

The attorney first observes that, unlike XRP, there is a counterparty affiliated with this stablecoin and proceeds to assert that these stablecoins are not finite.

“Tether, for example, is minted at will. They are tied to fiat, such as the USD. That is hardly a positive. Fiat currencies are being steadily debased.” He wrote.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Morgan went on to explain that Stablecoins are not universal as they are not pegged to a national currency, which fails to position the asset as a global currency due to the competitive nature of countries. 

Bill Morgan maintains that stablecoins are inferior to traditional treasury assets and that they fail to hedge against inflation effectively. 

As his post reads; 

“They are an inferior treasury asset. They are not a hedge against inflation. Ultimately, there needs to be a neutral bridge currency or currencies without those limitations.”

Notably, stablecoins are less volatile due to their 1:1 peg to a national currency. In the case of RLUSD and USDT, both of which are pegged to the U.S. dollar and are at risk of losing value along with the U.S. dollar if it declines in value as a result of inflation. 

It is worth noting that Ripple’s XRP is among the list of crypto assets included in the U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve, and at the time of writing, the asset is trading at $2.85 per token.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/pro-ripple-attorney-outlines-the-disadvantages-of-rlusd-and-usdt-against-xrp/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006+10.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Partager
Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Solana
SOL$206.72+3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+0.59%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008311-17.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37096-2.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093+3.68%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2009+0.75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?