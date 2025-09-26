proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates. It is currently available for Pro subscribers, with an extension to Plus plans expected later.

In this context, Pulse analyzes preferences and chat history, delivering summary cards every morning: local news, agenda, useful ideas, up to market summaries that include crypto assets. The interface is based on visual cards that can be rated with a thumbs up or down, in order to refine the relevance of the proposed content over time.

Our editorial team followed the rollout and, by observing the demos and the first Pro users, noticed how the relevance of the cards progressively improves with feedback. Analysts also note that tools of this type tend to reduce repetitive searches when integrated with calendar and mail.

ChatGPT Pulse, the novelty from OpenAI: what really changes

Proactivity : selected information “behind the scenes” and timely summaries.

: selected information “behind the scenes” and timely summaries. Context : suggestions related to your commitments and your location.

: suggestions related to your commitments and your location. Feedback : like/dislike options on the cards to improve future suggestions.

: like/dislike options on the cards to improve future suggestions. Scalability: designed for both general users and market followers.

Proactive Updates: How ChatGPT Pulse Works

ChatGPT Pulse learns from past interactions and explicit feedback to compose a tailored news package. The goal is to reduce informational noise and anticipate users’ recurring needs without requiring manual requests each time.

Signal collection: includes chat history, preferences, and card ratings. Selection: filter sources and relevant topics based on interests and the frequency of the subjects covered. Summary: generates synthetic cards with key points and the option for further exploration. Delivery: recap every morning, sorted by priority. Refinement: constant feedback allows for the reduction of redundant content.

How ChatGPT Pulse integrates Gmail and Google Calendar

The integration with Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar, aims for even more contextual suggestions. By linking these accounts, Pulse can offer practical solutions based on commitments, travel, and deadlines, avoiding repetitive steps. For managing permissions, it is useful to consult Google’s documentation on third-party access permissions.

Agenda : summarizes upcoming events and identifies free slots for activities.

: summarizes upcoming events and identifies free slots for activities. Travel : offers suggestions for restaurants or transportation near the event locations.

: offers suggestions for restaurants or transportation near the event locations. Task: suggests operational actions based on recent emails or urgent reminders.

Google guide for account permissions: Third-party access and permissions.

Customization: What to Set Up Immediately

Preferences : set themes, delivery times, and desired level of detail.

: set themes, delivery times, and desired level of detail. Account : connect Gmail and Google Calendar to receive even more contextual suggestions.

: connect Gmail and Google Calendar to receive even more contextual suggestions. Feedback: use like/dislike on the cards to increase the accuracy of updates.

Traders and Financial Users: What Pulse Can Do

Pulse intercepts the growing demand for tools that filter signals from the markets. For those interested in finance and crypto, the cards can include price movements, regulatory news, and synthetic indicators on the observed assets. It should be noted that the service is designed to create an informational routine, but it does not replace in-depth analysis or professional financial advice. It is therefore essential to assess which alerts are truly material for one’s strategy and carefully distinguish useful signals from mere noise.

Key Data on AI and Personal Finance

In a survey conducted by Finder on 2,000 British investors, 16% stated they have used AI for stock advice.

15% have sought tips for crypto trading.

40% have used AI to obtain personal financial advice, such as budgeting and credit management.

The percentages are even higher among younger generations, with 65% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials turning to AI for financial advice.

The robo-advisor market is estimated to grow from approximately $61.75 billion to $470.91 billion by 2029, according to data from Research and Markets.

How to Use ChatGPT Pulse for Crypto Trading

In the demos, ChatGPT asked the user what they would like to be updated on by the next morning: local news, progress in language study, workout ideas, or market summaries. For those following crypto, Pulse can send periodic summaries focused on saved assets or custom lists.

That said, tests published by Cointelegraph have highlighted that allocation proposals can vary: in 2023, for example, strong weights were suggested on Bitcoin and Ether. These experiments illustrate the limits of following automated advice to the letter and emphasize the importance of critical evaluation.

OpenAI reiterates that the models are not designed to function as financial advisors and that the cards should be considered as informational prompts, not trading signals.

Privacy and limits: what to know before activating Pulse

Control : check and manage permissions for Gmail and Calendar directly from settings; revoke unnecessary access if required.

: check and manage permissions for Gmail and Calendar directly from settings; revoke unnecessary access if required. Transparency : review which signals are used to generate the cards and which data is stored by consulting OpenAI’s Privacy Policy.

: review which signals are used to generate the cards and which data is stored by consulting OpenAI’s Privacy Policy. Accuracy : summaries may include errors or outdated data; it is always advisable to cross-reference sources and verify financial data on official market platforms like Polymarket.

: summaries may include errors or outdated data; it is always advisable to cross-reference sources and verify financial data on official market platforms like Polymarket. Informational bias: excessive personalization could create information bubbles; it is useful to deliberately vary sources for a more comprehensive view.

Quick FAQ

Can I receive morning updates based on chat history?

Yes. Pulse generates thematic cards every morning based on preferences and history, with the possibility to delve deeper and provide feedback.

Is Pulse available in Italy?

The availability occurs with a gradual roll-out for Pro subscribers; expansion to additional plans and areas is expected later. For updates on geographical availability, it is advisable to check the official OpenAI page or the release notes on the blog.

Conclusion

Pulse expands ChatGPT by offering proactive recaps and useful integrations, especially thanks to context linking from email and calendar. For those following the markets, the service provides a more organized and less scattered information flow.

Yet it remains essential to maintain a critical mindset towards content and sources, especially in the financial realm, so that the value of Pulse grows with constant feedback and carefully set preferences.