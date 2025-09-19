ProCap BTC Eyes Nasdaq Listing with Business Combination and $60 Million Bitcoin Unrealized Gains

TLDR

ProCap BTC has reached a pivotal point in its path to becoming a public company via a business combination with BRR. On September 18, 2025, the company filed a Form S-4 with the SEC, marking an official step toward the listing. This move also follows a strategic $516 million Bitcoin purchase, which resulted in over $60 million in unrealized gains.

ProCap BTC Strengthens Position with Strategic Bitcoin Acquisition

ProCap BTC acquired approximately 4,950 Bitcoin at a time-weighted average of $104,333.56 in June 2025. Since that purchase, Bitcoin’s price climbed to around $117,619.71 by September 17, 2025. This price movement translated to more than $60 million in unrealized gains for ProCap BTC.

The Bitcoin acquisition was made ahead of its planned combination with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, or BRR. This purchase positioned ProCap BTC to enhance its digital asset holdings before transitioning to the public markets. It also underscored the company’s confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value.

BRR shareholders will be eligible for additional shares of ProCap Financial if Bitcoin’s value exceeds the signing price at closing. This equity incentive ties shareholder benefit directly to Bitcoin performance. ProCap BTC structured this mechanism to reward long-term commitment and confidence in the transaction.

Filing of Form S-4 Advances Nasdaq Listing Plans

ProCap BTC’s filing of Form S-4 represents a formal step in the regulatory process for its business combination. The document outlines transaction terms and corporate information for the proposed merger with BRR and signals readiness for the next stage toward a Nasdaq listing.

Anthony Pompliano continues to lead ProCap BTC as it prepares for public market entry. The team remains focused on scaling its bitcoin-native financial services platform. The filing also reflects operational progress since the deal’s initial announcement in June 2025.

The business combination is designed to unlock new growth opportunities for ProCap BTC in digital finance. ProCap Financial, a part of the structure, would inherit the Nasdaq listing upon deal closure. With Bitcoin’s appreciation, the structure could deliver enhanced returns to stakeholders.

Executive Appointments Reinforce Corporate Maturity

ProCap BTC expanded its leadership team with three seasoned executives in operations, legal, and investments. Megan Pacchia joined as Chief Operating Officer, bringing 14 years of experience from McKinsey & Company. She is also a co-founder of PubKey, a key community hub for Bitcoin professionals.

Kyle Wood stepped in as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. With two decades of experience in fintech law, he previously served as a Partner at Perkins Coie and held general counsel roles across digital and traditional finance. His background supports ProCap BTC’s evolving compliance needs.

Jeff Park became Chief Investment Officer in August 2025, adding expertise from Bitwise and Corbin Capital Partners. He oversees capital strategy and portfolio risk at ProCap BTC. His leadership aligns with the firm’s investment approach in digital assets.

ProCap BTC remains on track to complete the business combination and pursue its Nasdaq listing. The company’s recent milestones and Bitcoin holdings bolster its financial position and market potential.

