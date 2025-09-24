Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run

Amidst the ongoing bear market in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP prices have continued to decline, leaving many investors worried about the potential loss of their assets. However, some US investors are using the IOTA Miner app to earn their first million dollars—making steady profits during the bear market while preparing for the upcoming bull market.

No Mining Machine Required, Easy to Get Started

IOTA Miner offers a convenient cloud mining service, eliminating the need to purchase expensive mining machines or master complex technical skills. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency beginner or a seasoned investor, you can use the app to mine your BTC, XRP, or stablecoins, earning substantial daily passive income. Many users have already earned their first million dollars during the bear market, steadily increasing their assets.

Transparency, security, and visible returns

The platform provides real-time income monitoring and transparent fund management, allowing users to monitor asset activity at any time, mitigate risk, and accumulate wealth with confidence. Even during volatile market conditions, daily returns are guaranteed, allowing investors to maintain confidence in a bear market.

Accumulate in bear markets, soar in bull markets

This strategy of “earning returns in bear markets and enjoying growth in bull markets” not only allows investors to weather downturns steadily but also allows them to reap greater returns when bull markets arrive. Many US investors have already built a solid foundation of wealth through IOTA Miner, waiting for the market to rebound and realize long-term value growth.

How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner

Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus).

Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income.

Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings.

The following is an example of your potential earnings:

Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500 12Day $18.75 $1,500+$225 BTC/BCH $6,000 30Day $84 $6,000+$2,520 DOGE/LTC $25,000 35Day $407.5 $25,000+$14,262.5 BTC/BCH $100,000 30Day $1,910 $100,000+$57,300 BTC/BCH $300,000 55Day $7,200 $300,000+396,000

Income description:

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Invite a friend to purchase a $480 contract and receive:

3.5% commission ($16.80)

Additional $20 cash bonus

Earn up to $36.80 per order! The more you refer, the more you earn! Limited rewards, so grab them now!

Conclusion:

Bear markets are no longer synonymous with panic and losses. With IOTA Miner, every investor can earn their first pot of gold during a market downturn, accumulating capital for future bull markets and achieving steady growth.

From beginners to seasoned traders, IOTA Miner allows every investor to earn stable returns.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.