ProfitableMining Expands Cloud Mining Ecosystem

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:54
Moonveil
MORE$0,1013-0,18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016004-8,42%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08872+4,62%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1,12112-21,39%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00622-6,60%

As the cryptocurrency market stabilizes and global regulatory frameworks continue to improve, the blockchain industry is gradually transitioning from its early, high-volatility, high-risk phase to a new, rational, and sustainable development cycle. Cloud mining, as a key channel connecting ordinary users with underlying blockchain infrastructure, is demonstrating strong growth potential.

Leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and an international presence, Profitablemining is committed to driving the reconstruction and upgrade of the global cloud computing service ecosystem, becoming a key force in leading the next generation of digital asset production.

In the current market environment, mining is gradually becoming “democratized.” Once a field accessible only to professional miners, it is now being transformed into an open platform accessible to ordinary users. Profitablemining pioneered the “Mining-as-a-Service” (MaaS) concept. Through cloud technology and intelligent computing power management, it lowers the barrier to entry for mining, breaks down regional and technological barriers, and helps users around the world participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud-based services.

Powered by green energy, shared by users worldwide

Profitablemining is taking concrete action to build an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem. By connecting to clean energy mining farms, the platform achieves 100% renewable energy support, reducing carbon emissions and setting new standards for green mining.

Our global presence already covers North America, Central Asia, Northern Europe, and other regions, and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, making mining accessible to more users. No equipment or technical skills are required; just a click is all it takes to start using the platform’s cloud mining services.”

Profitablemining is reshaping the cloud mining landscape through the following key advantages:

  • New User Incentives: Register and receive a $17 bonus, which can be used for daily check-ins, yielding up to $0.90 in daily returns.
  • Strong Regulatory Compliance: The platform has obtained a prestigious UK financial regulatory license, with a comprehensive compliance framework providing legal support for global expansion.
  • User Growth Incentives: Registration rewards and daily check-ins stimulate user engagement, improving platform stickiness and retention.
  • Comprehensive Asset Security System: Utilizing multiple, military-grade security strategies, we ensure the secure storage and transfer of users’ digital assets.
  • Traceable Data and Revenue: Full-chain data transparency, with real-time visibility of mining progress and revenue settlement, enhances user trust and transparency.
  • Product Strategy Catering to Diverse User Needs: Offering a variety of solutions, from short-term trial contracts to long-term revenue models, to cater to user groups with varying risk profiles.
  • Green Energy-Powered Infrastructure: The mining farm utilizes a fully clean energy generation model, addressing the sustainability concerns of ESG investors.

New stable income contracts are as follows:

  • [New User Experience Contract]: Investment Amount: $100, Total Net Profit: $100 + $9.
  • [Avalon Miner A1466]: Investment Amount: $1,300, Total Net Profit: $1,300 + $249.6.
  • [Bitcoin Miner S21]: Investment Amount: $4,900, Total Net Profit: $4,900 + $2,695.
  • [ETC Miner E11]: Investment: $7,700, Total Net Profit: $7,700 + $5,497.8.
  • [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd]: Investment: $13,000, Total Net Profit: $13,000 + $11,830.
  • [Avalon Air Box-40ft]: Investment: $28,000, Total Net Profit: $28,000 + $25,970.

（For more new contracts, please visit the profitablemining platform’s official website）

Looking Forward

Profitablemining will leverage the technological integration of Web 3.0 and large-scale AI models to continuously strengthen its computing infrastructure and expand its product and service offerings. The platform plans to further explore innovative areas such as cross-chain mining and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), building a diversified cloud mining ecosystem encompassing computing services, asset management, and community collaboration.As the crypto market matures, Profitablemining is actively developing a global computing network, committed to leading cloud mining into a new era of 3.0 and contributing to the development of the digital economy.

For more information about ProfitableMining, please visit its official website: profitablemining.com

Source: https://beincrypto.com/profitablemining-expands-cloud-mining-ecosystem/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1605+9,40%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002607+0,38%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00004519+0,51%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01304-0,15%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Partager
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01304-0,15%
ApeCoin
APE$0,6094+2,00%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00622-6,74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets