ProfitableMining launches XRP-linked cloud mining contracts for secure, passive crypto income. ProfitableMining, the world’s leading cloud computing platform for digital assets, today officially announced the launch of new XRP (Ripple) mining contracts.  These contracts are designed to provide users with…ProfitableMining launches XRP-linked cloud mining contracts for secure, passive crypto income. ProfitableMining, the world’s leading cloud computing platform for digital assets, today officially announced the launch of new XRP (Ripple) mining contracts.  These contracts are designed to provide users with…

ProfitableMining launches new XRP cloud mining contracts

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/27 04:11
XRP
XRP$2,7907+0,97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,1019-4,66%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

ProfitableMining launches XRP-linked cloud mining contracts for secure, passive crypto income.

Table of Contents

  • Unique contract model creates a passsive income channel 
  • Safe, compliant, and transparent operations
  • User-friendly, flexible options
  • Looking ahead
  • About ProfitableMining
Summary
  • ProfitableMining launches XRP mining contracts, offering low-barrier passive income.
  • Users can profits from XRP-linked cloud mining with no hardware or high electricity costs.
  • Known for its safety, transparency, and compliance, ProfitableMining makes crypto wealth accessible to everyone.

ProfitableMining, the world’s leading cloud computing platform for digital assets, today officially announced the launch of new XRP (Ripple) mining contracts. 

These contracts are designed to provide users with a convenient, secure, and efficient digital asset investment channel, helping investors earn stable passive income with a low barrier to entry.

While XRP is not mineable, ProfitableMining allows users to link XRP with Bitcoin and Ethereum cloud mining rewards for additional returns.

Unique contract model creates a passsive income channel 

ProfitableMining newly launched XRP mining contracts utilize advanced hashrate allocation and risk control mechanisms. Users don’t need to purchase expensive hardware or incur high electricity bills. Simply purchase hashrate contracts through the platform to instantly participate in XRP network mining and enjoy daily profit distribution.

“Our goal is to enable more users to seamlessly participate in the value creation of the blockchain ecosystem,” said a ProfitableMining spokesperson. “As one of the world’s most widely circulated and widely used cryptocurrencies, XRP’s stability and liquidity make it an ideal source of passive income. Through this contract, we hope to further lower the barrier to entry and make digital wealth accessible.”

ProfitableMining launches new XRP cloud mining contracts - 2

Safe, compliant, and transparent operations

ProfitableMining has always adhered to the principles of compliance, security, and transparency. The platform utilizes distributed servers and multiple encryption measures to ensure the security of user assets. Furthermore, all mining profits can be viewed in real time on-chain, ensuring transparency.

In addition, ProfitableMining has established a dedicated risk management team to dynamically monitor and optimize market conditions and mining profits, striving to provide users with stable investment returns.

User-friendly, flexible options

Sign up and receive $17 to start a free mining journey. Experience the passive income from different cloud mining options.

The newly released XRP mining contracts support a variety of investment cycles and income models, allowing users to flexibly choose based on their needs. For example, short-term contracts are suitable for users seeking a quick return on investment, while long-term contracts offer a better option for investors seeking stable passive income.

Looking ahead

ProfitableMining stated that the launch of XRP mining contracts is just one important step in the platform’s strategic expansion. Going forward, the platform will continue to expand mining contracts and derivative services for more mainstream cryptocurrencies, creating a diversified and sustainable digital asset value-added ecosystem.

About ProfitableMining

ProfitableMining is a blockchain technology company dedicated to providing professional cloud computing services to users worldwide. Through its continuously unique mining contract products and secure, compliant technology architecture, the platform has served over hundreds of thousands of users, helping investors achieve wealth growth in the digital economy.

For more information, visit the official website or contact the team at [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012403-26,89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03305+5,32%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,014111+12,50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0,010414-1,93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9546+5,01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,591+1,17%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,001226+1,65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012403-26,89%
Movement
MOVE$0,1118+1,72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run