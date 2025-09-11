Project 0 revolutionizes DeFi: the first multi-location native prime broker debuts on Solana

Project 0 has officially announced the launch of the first native prime broker of DeFi on Solana, marking a groundbreaking moment for the entire decentralized finance ecosystem.



The protocol introduces an innovative unified margin system, designed to eliminate the historical capital inefficiencies that have limited the growth and flexibility of DeFi users.



Thanks to this solution, Project 0 enables portfolio-level risk management, paving the way for a new era of composability and interoperability between platforms.

The Problem of Capital Inefficiencies in DeFi

In the current landscape, traditional DeFi lending protocols operate in isolation. Users are forced to overcollateralize their positions on each platform, a practice that fragments capital and limits the ability to optimize risk management. This approach prevents fully leveraging the potential of the entire portfolio, hindering the search for liquidity and increasing the risk of unwanted liquidations.

Project 0 directly addresses this critical issue by unifying fragmented markets into a single portfolio-centric risk management system. In this way, users can finally manage all their positions in an integrated manner, overcoming the limitations imposed by platform compartmentalization.

The Launch on Solana: A Turning Point for the Ecosystem

According to MacBrennan Peet, founder of Project 0, the cryptocurrency sector is often obsessed with reinventing already existing applications, neglecting infrastructural innovation.



The launch of Project 0 on Solana represents a break from this trend, offering for the first time the possibility to borrow against the entire portfolio on platforms like Kamino, Drift, and Jupiter, leveraging a unified margin.

This new model eliminates frustrating scenarios where users are liquidated on a platform despite having offsetting positions elsewhere, revolutionizing the DeFi trading experience and introducing truly effective risk management.

Innovative Features for Passive Users and Sophisticated Traders

Project 0 targets both passive users seeking optimized returns and advanced traders managing complex portfolios. The protocol enables innovative strategies, including:

Credit against the entire fragmented portfolio of passive yield farmers Multi-platform cash and carry operations with unified risk management Capital-efficient market making across multiple venues Multi-location delta-neutral positions that prevent liquidations in a single location

These features allow for fully leveraging the opportunities offered by DeFi, while maintaining a high level of security and risk control.

A Different Approach: No Native Trading Market

Unlike many DeFi protocols that compete by launching their own trading products, Project 0 adopts a radically different philosophy. The platform never intends to launch native trading markets but focuses exclusively on unifying liquidity among existing and industry-leading protocols.

This approach allows Project 0 to serve as a genuine prime brokerage infrastructure for DeFi, offering users institutional-level tools that were previously reserved for hedge funds and professional operators in traditional finance.

Advantages for the Market and Growth Prospects

In addition to individual benefits, Project 0 is designed to enhance the overall efficiency of the market.



By facilitating liquidity flows between different venues, the protocol helps stabilize irrational rate and price dislocations, compressing rates to more appropriate and risk-adjusted levels across integrated platforms.

With the goal of expanding cross-chain as well, Project 0 aims to exponentially grow the advantages of its infrastructure, bringing DeFi towards a maturity increasingly close to the standards of traditional finance.

Project 0: characteristics and mission

At the core of Project 0 is a generalized unified margin protocol, on-chain, permissionless, and multi-venue. As the native trustless prime broker of DeFi, Project 0 eliminates capital inefficiencies and allows users to manage their entire DeFi portfolio with unified margin and risk management.

Integration with major DeFi platforms allows access to sophisticated trading and yield strategies, maintaining the composability that represents the true strength of decentralized finance.

A Step Forward Towards Institutional DeFi

The launch of Project 0 on Solana marks a fundamental evolution in DeFi infrastructure. For the first time, DeFi traders can benefit from the same cross-platform portfolio management tools that have made traditional finance an efficient and competitive environment.

Project 0 not only levels the playing field between retail and institutional operators, but also lays the foundation for a more robust, integrated DeFi ready to compete with traditional financial markets.

—

Project 0 thus positions itself to become a pillar of DeFi innovation, offering concrete solutions to structural problems and opening new possibilities for users and traders of all levels. The integration on Solana is just the first step in a journey that promises to redefine the very concept of prime brokerage in decentralized finance.