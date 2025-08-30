Project ATLAS Unveiled: UAE’s Bold Leap into Decentralized AI and Blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:44
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018973-2.91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1299+7.08%
Particl
PART$0.1869+0.16%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000912+0.10%

Gewan Holding, part of Abu Dhabi’s NG9 Holding, has partnered with decentralized infrastructure pioneer Iopn to accelerate the development of sovereign AI, blockchain and digital identity solutions in the United Arab Emirates. Introducing Project ATLAS The United Arab Emirates (UAE) conglomerate Gewan Holding has partnered with Iopn, a pioneer in decentralized infrastructure, in a collaboration […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/project-atlas-unveiled-uaes-bold-leap-into-decentralized-ai-and-blockchain/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Millionaire’s Bold Call: XYZVerse (XYZ) from $0.0054 to $10 by Winter 2025 – Solana and Cardano Can’t Compete

Ethereum Millionaire’s Bold Call: XYZVerse (XYZ) from $0.0054 to $10 by Winter 2025 – Solana and Cardano Can’t Compete

A well-known Ethereum investor has made a surprising forecast. This person claims that XYZVerse (XYZ) could surge from its current low price to double digits before the end of next year. The prediction also suggests that Solana and Cardano will struggle to keep up. The reasons for this claim are sparking intense discussion among market
Threshold
T$0.0162+1.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002951-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

ADA falls to $0.829 amid weekly declines, consolidating below $0.90 resistance. Cardano whales explore new opportunities, including the Remittix PayFi project. Remittix Web3 wallet enables fast crypto-to-bank transfers with low fees and cloaked transactions. The ongoing altcoin drama is taking a toll on the Cardano project, as hype from the Federal Reserves boss on Friday […] The post Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix appeared first on CoinJournal.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-1.24%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.0033-10.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005761-6.67%
Partager
Coin Journal2025/08/30 16:27
Partager
Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs

Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs

The post Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On August 29, Ethereum spot ETFs experienced a significant net outflow of $165 million, with all nine ETFs seeing withdrawals. Bitcoin spot ETFs also faced a total net outflow of $127 million, marking their first outflow after four days of steady inflows. This sudden shift suggests investors are pulling back from these popular crypto ETFs, …
Bitcoin
BTC$108,651.97-1.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15572+0.41%
Ethereum
ETH$4,403.06+1.20%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/30 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Millionaire’s Bold Call: XYZVerse (XYZ) from $0.0054 to $10 by Winter 2025 – Solana and Cardano Can’t Compete

Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs

Cardano ETF Approval Odds Jumps as Grayscale Files Amended S-1 With SEC

Chainlink and Pyth chosen to bring US statistics on the blockchain