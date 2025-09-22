‘Project Unify’ powered by LINE NEXT and Kaia is introducing a stablecoin super app with seamless payments, savings, and real-time rewards at the global level.‘Project Unify’ powered by LINE NEXT and Kaia is introducing a stablecoin super app with seamless payments, savings, and real-time rewards at the global level.

Project ‘Unify’ Super App to Revolutionize Digital Payments with Stablecoins

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 23:15
RealLink
REAL$0.05996-4.41%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14912-5.81%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000354-20.98%
RWAX
APP$0.00223-3.12%
ai app

Project Unify, a Kaia-powered, advanced stablecoin super app as well as SDK built by LINE NEXT, is making waves in the market. The main purpose of Project Unify’s launch is to streamline payments, app integrations, transfers, and savings by merging innovation with convenience for developers and consumers.

As the official announcement discloses, the initiative focuses on broadening the stablecoin adoption with the use of the broad user base and ramp infrastructure of LINE NEXT. Hence, by addressing the physical currency’s inefficiencies and offering financial rewards in real time, the endeavor places itself as an inclusive entity to drive the future of the economy.

Project Unify Accelerates Stablecoin Adoption with Massive Support from LINE NEXT and Kaia

The rollout of Project Unify denotes a key step in elevating the stablecoin finance by leveraging Kaia and LINE NEXT. The stablecoin sector’s remarkable growth denotes the wider financial digitalization, increase in speeds, global accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Conventional currency transfers often take into account steep fees, within the 1.5%o-12.5% range for transfers and almost 6% in the case of exchanges. Additionally, they also require significant settlement periods, extending to nearly thirty days.

On the other hand, Unify provides rapid transfers, rapid merchant settlements, zero exchange and transfer fees, addressing top pain points when it comes to cross-border commerce. Getting support from the robust infrastructure provided by Kaia, Unify is reportedly designed to seamlessly integrate with diverse wallets across multiple currencies like SGD, KRW, THB, JPY, and USD, among others.

Easy Saver Rewards and Beta Launch Set to Fortify Vision of Project Unify

Simultaneously, Project Unify pays significant attention to elevating dependence on $USDT as well as the analogous stablecoins. In this respect, the endeavor attempts to further boost stablecoin adoption that has already risen from 35%, as of 2022, to a staggering 65%, as of 2025.

Keeping this in view, the project is set to capture the respective upward trajectory, increasing the stability of stablecoins that can be used for investment, p2p transactions, and savings.

According to the announcement, one of the key goals of Project Unify is to secure the biggest digital wallet to operate within Asia. Thus, within only 8 months, it has gained 65M wallet consumers, with 1.65M paid subscribers living across thirty-two Asian countries.

Adding to this success, LINE NEXT has released a Web3 App Store that hosts more than four hundred dApps. Moreover, it also offers robust rewards to the users in real time via “Easy Saver” mechanism by just saving their stablecoins.

Furthermore, as the Beta Launch is scheduled to occur in 2025, the project is expected to provide businesses and developers with efficient Unify SDK to integrate KYC compliance, wallet services, yield features, and payments.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-10.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.899-5.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15797-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03271-5.97%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010452-3.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2625-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4121-5.65%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October