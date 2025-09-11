ProShares Launches New ETF to Track Coinbase Stock Price

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) is one of the stocks that ProShares has identified with the capacity to create opportunities for consumers and investors. The firm made a strong statement recently as it rolled out a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to track the Coinbase stock price.

Coinbase Receives Recognition for Its Innovations

The newly-launched ProShares Ultra COIN (COIA) is designed to target 2x daily returns of Coinbase, marking an expansion of the former’s product lineup. According to the company’s CEO, Michael L. Sapir, the launch of this fund gives investors the opportunity to magnify the daily returns of Coinbase in ETFs managed by ProShares.

Already recognized as the largest provider of leveraged funds in the world, with nearly three decades of experience, ProShares is in a phase of expanding its business. It supports several geared ETFs, with more than 110 products and over $60 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Notably, this spans across stock indexes, single stocks, fixed income, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, and even volatility.

Bringing Coinbase on board suggests that the firm recognizes the exchange’s capacity to reshape the industry. The exchange is known for its proactive stance in the crypto ecosystem. As it stands, it is already employing tools that would make its vision easier to achieve. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, recently noted that the company is ramping up Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption.

The company is in the middle of writing its code and it has allocated the heavy-lifting to AI. As of Sept. 8, it was reported that almost 40% of the Coinbase code is written using generative technology. Additionally, Coinbase recently acquired Sensible and also hired the founders of the crypto yield-earning platform, Jacob Frantz and Zachary Salmon.

With Sensible, Coinbase is looking to pioneer what it calls the “everything exchange.” It is worth noting that this is Coinbase’s seventh deal this year, following the $2.9 billion acquisition of Deribit.

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
