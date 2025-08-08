pSTAKE Foundation Launches $50 Million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund, Applications Now Open

PANews reported on August 8th that the pSTAKE Foundation announced, according to its official blog, that its $50 million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund is now open for applications. The program aims to accelerate research, development, and collaboration at the forefront of generative AI and the decentralized web. The fund focuses on five strategic areas: 1. Decentralized Generative Agents: fully on-chain, autonomous AI entities; 2. On-chain Provenance: transparent attribution of datasets, models, and agent outputs; 3. Market Layer for AI Assets: valuation, exchange, and collateralization protocols; 4. Programmable Creative Engines: AI pipelines for dynamic multimedia; and 5. Secure, Composable Infrastructure: secure and scalable building blocks for interoperable AI-Web3 systems.