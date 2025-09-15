Publicly listed companies bought nearly $69.5 million worth of Bitcoin last week

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 15th, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had net purchases of $69.47 million in BTC last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $60.2 million in a single week, purchasing 525 BTC at an average price of $114,600, bringing its total holdings to 638,985. Metaplanet suspended purchases but announced plans to raise approximately $1.444 billion, 86% of which will be used for coin purchases in September and October. ANAP, The Smarter Web, and H100 also collectively purchased over $9.27 million in BTC. Global listed companies' total holdings reached 850,030 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $97.65 billion, representing 4.27% of BTC's circulating market capitalization.