Publicly listed companies bought nearly $69.5 million worth of Bitcoin last week

Par : PANews
2025/09/15 20:34
PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 15th, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had net purchases of $69.47 million in BTC last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $60.2 million in a single week, purchasing 525 BTC at an average price of $114,600, bringing its total holdings to 638,985. Metaplanet suspended purchases but announced plans to raise approximately $1.444 billion, 86% of which will be used for coin purchases in September and October. ANAP, The Smarter Web, and H100 also collectively purchased over $9.27 million in BTC. Global listed companies' total holdings reached 850,030 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $97.65 billion, representing 4.27% of BTC's circulating market capitalization.

