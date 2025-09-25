Pudgy Pandas presale hits $3.2m after viral KBW takeover, with airdrops and billboards driving global X buzz. Viral presale Pudgy Pandas is trending worldwide on X after taking over Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), raising a total of $3.2m in the…Pudgy Pandas presale hits $3.2m after viral KBW takeover, with airdrops and billboards driving global X buzz. Viral presale Pudgy Pandas is trending worldwide on X after taking over Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), raising a total of $3.2m in the…

Pudgy Pandas trends on X, dominates with $3.2m presale raise

2025/09/25 18:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pudgy Pandas presale hits $3.2m after viral KBW takeover, with airdrops and billboards driving global X buzz.

Summary
  • Pudgy Pandas raises $3.2m as Seoul traders, viral billboards, and KBW airdrops push PANDA into global spotlight.
  • It trends worldwide on X, joining DOGE, SHIB, and BONK as KBW hype and presale FOMO drive rapid adoption.
  • With presale ending Oct 18, PANDA’s viral rise from Seoul cult token to global memecoin is gaining unstoppable momentum.
Viral presale Pudgy Pandas is trending worldwide on X after taking over Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), raising a total of $3.2m in the process.

PANDA has been omnipresent at KBW, one of the major events in 2025’s crypto conference calendar, thanks to its viral origins in Seoul and the launch of an exclusive airdrop that has pulled in scores of new holders.

The KBW airdrop was announced with a new set of billboards in Gangnam, similar to the publicity stunt that created a $200k funding surge just minutes after the presale launched on 15th September.

The constant uptake in funding since then initially took PANDA to $1 million after only 72 hours, and has now led to a $3.2m raise.

Tokens are currently on sale for $0.03138, and with prices increasing every 72 hours, demand could remain high heading towards the presale’s end date of 18th October, after which PANDA will list on exchanges and begin trading on the open market.

PANDA’s Korean takeover continues

The Pudgy Pandas journey began in Seoul, and Korean traders are doubling down as perhaps the most important factor behind PANDA’s $3.2m surge.

Initial traction came after a public launch in Gangnam with a billboard counting down to the presale’s opening, and a similar set of billboards has now introduced an exclusive airdrop for Korea Blockchain Week attendees.

The airdrop has deepened conversations around PANDA at KBW, with attendees donning panda masks, furthering the project’s presence in Seoul. With international influencers descending on the city — the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Arthur Hayes, and Charles Hoskinson are all in attendance — PANDA is now being introduced to a global audience.

This could be a catalyst for Pudgy Pandas to crossover into Western crypto culture, a much-anticipated move that would greatly expand the project’s reach. Early virality, which began before launch, took place mainly on Asian social media like WeChat and KakaoTalk; international visitors at KBW seeing pandas everywhere could change that.

The big picture: Global growth continues

One sign that Pudgy Pandas is indeed transitioning from regional cult star to full-blown global sensation is its recent worldwide trending status on X.

Arguably crypto’s most important social network, X boasts over 650 million monthly active users, many of whom will have been introduced to Pudgy Pandas on Wednesday, 24th September, when its ticker, PANDA, climbed the ranks to trend worldwide.

Every blue-chip memecoin, from DOGE to SHIB to BONK, has trended at some point along its journey, and this kind of audience acquisition is vital for tokens that rely heavily on community engagement. PANDA has now joined their ranks, and with a growing profile at KBW as a tailwind, it looks to be approaching the steep section of its adoption curve.

One reason for this rapid growth is its presale pricing. Prices began at just $0.021, with increases of up to 15% taking place every 72 hours, and PANDA is currently on sale for $0.03138 per token. This structure rewards early adopters the most, giving day one buyers gains of 288% by listing day, and creates heavy FOMO as listing day approaches.

On 18th October, the presale ends and PANDA goes live on exchanges, after which the open market will decide its price. As KBW continues, PANDA trends on X, and a larger audience than ever is introduced to the project, momentum looks to be building just in time for the token to start with a bang when public trading begins.

Countdown to liftoff

Pudgy Pandas has enjoyed quite the ride so far: viral billboards in Seoul, $200k funding in minutes, trending worldwide on X, a huge impact at Korea Blockchain Week, and now a $3.2m total raise.

However, this is a project still very much in its early stages and at a fraction of its potential. While presale funding could continue to grow over the coming weeks, true liftoff will likely be decided when PANDA lists on exchanges come 18th October.

If the project can indeed court a truly international audience and capitalize on its early traction online, a major pump on the open market could certainly be on the cards, underscoring the significant opportunity offered by the presale and current price of $0.03138.

To learn more and purchase PANDA, visit the official Pudgy Pandas website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
