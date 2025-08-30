Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games Launch “Pudgy Party” Mobile Game Globally

2025/08/30
Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games have dropped something that feels exactly like what the internet wanted: a cozy, chaotic mobile party game called Pudgy Party. Available worldwide on iOS and Android starting August 29, the free-to-download title brings the brand’s viral, squishy penguins into short, laughter-first multiplayer matches, with optional blockchain-backed ownership for players who want to dig deeper.

The game wants one thing more than anything: to be fun and easy to pick up. Matches are quick, unpredictable mini-games full of surprise twists, and they’re built to make you laugh more than to make you sweat. You can play alone, team up with friends, or jump into real-time tournaments against players around the world. Every match leans on the charm and personality of the Pudgy cast: each penguin has its own little quirks and playful powers that keep the action feeling fresh and goofy rather than hyper-competitive.

“The heart of Pudgy Penguins has always been about connection and spreading good vibes,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. “Bringing our beloved, viral characters to life in a mobile multiplayer game is an exciting step forward in our mission to create joyful, meaningful experiences for our growing global community. Pudgy Party is fun, accessible to players of all ages, and designed to bring people together.”

Meme Costumes, Leaderboards and Real Ownership

That friendliness is baked into the design, the kind of game you can hand to a kid, a friend, or someone who’s never touched a game controller and they’ll still have a blast. If you want the Web3 layer, it’s there, but it never screams for attention. Cosmetic outfits and emotes come in non-tradable (NAT) and limited-edition tradable (LE) versions.

Talismans let you mint NAT costumes into rare LEs, and LE items can be upgraded or fused to add new cosmetic traits. All tradable items live on Mythical’s in-game marketplace, and Mythical offers a custodial wallet option to smooth onboarding for players who aren’t familiar with blockchain. In short, you can treat Pudgy Party like a plain old party game, or you can explore a small economy of collectibles that carry value outside the app.

The launch kicks off with Season 1: Dopameme Rush, a Brainrot-themed season starting August 29, which adds meme-driven costumes such as Tung Tung Sahur, Ballerina Cappucina, and John Pork. Seasons will run monthly with free and premium passes, special events, leaderboards, and the sorts of bite-sized competitions that encourage people to keep coming back. For those chasing bragging rights, the game also includes open, round-robin style tournaments and global leaderboards with prizes up for grabs.

“Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Web3 brands that has successfully broken through to mainstream audiences, thanks to their strong retail presence and highly engaged community,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “We’re thrilled to launch Pudgy Party with them and bring this playful IP to gamers around the world. This is exactly the kind of project that shows how Web3 can deliver fun, value, and accessibility to everyone.”

Mythical’s platform, the team behind titles like Blankos Block Party and a host of big-IP veterans, handles the scalable multiplayer and the Mythical Marketplace, which the studio positions as one of the first in-game blockchain marketplaces on mobile. It’s worth noting how far Pudgy Penguins has come since launching as an NFT collection in 2021.

The characters now appear across toys sold at major retailers, short-form content that has reached billions of views, animated projects, and now mobile gaming. The brand has pushed to make blockchain feel less like a niche hobby and more like a feature you can enjoy or ignore. Mythical brings the dev chops and infrastructure to make that promise feel realistic: a game that runs smoothly, welcomes players who don’t want anything to do with NFTs, and still gives collectors a safe place to own and trade digital items if they choose.

Pudgy Party is available now on the App Store and Google Play. You don’t need a wallet to play, but if you want to mint, buy, or sell limited items, the Mythical Marketplace and wallet options are built right into the experience. For now, it’s less about crypto headlines and more about a silly, social mobile game that happens to let you own a few cute outfits for your penguin. Which, honestly, is the point.

