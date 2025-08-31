Pudgy Penguins Launch Pudgy Party Game Globally on iOS and Android

Pudgy Penguins launched Pudgy Party globally on iOS and Android, blending fun gameplay with subtle Web3 integration.

Pudgy Party introduces memes, seasonal events, and tradable cosmetics, making blockchain gaming accessible for all players.

Pudgy Party game has officially launched, thanks to a collaboration between Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games. This game features a party royale concept and is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Since its initial release, the game has immediately attracted attention for its light, fun, and accessible gameplay experience. Players can choose costumes, express themselves through emotes, and then compete with friends in obstacle-filled arenas.

Web3 Integration Made Effortless in Pudgy Party

Unlike traditional mobile games, Pudgy Party seamlessly incorporates blockchain elements so that even novice players can experience it without any hassle. Each player automatically receives a wallet on the Mythos Chain network, which is connected to the Polkadot ecosystem.

In-game cosmetic items are divided into two categories: NAT (non-tradable) and LE (Limited Edition). For the LE category, items can be minted into NFTs through Talismans on the Mythical Marketplace, making them truly ownable and tradable.

Not only that, the initial launch also coincided with Season 1: Dopameme Rush, which featured various popular memes such as “Tung Tung Sahur,” “John Pork,” and “Ballerina Cappuccina.”

Furthermore, there were free passes and premium passes offering different prizes, real-time global tournaments, and a leaderboard system that made the competition even more exciting.

Pudgy Penguins CEO, Luca Netz, expressed his ambitious ambition for Pudgy Party to reach the top app rankings on the App Store, targeting tens of millions of downloads. Meanwhile, Mythical Games CEO, John Linden, emphasized that this project demonstrated how Web3 technology could be present without hindering player enjoyment.

With a “fun-first” approach, this game was designed so that anyone could jump right in without needing to understand blockchain technicalities.

Pudgy Penguins Drive PENGU Momentum and Real-World Expansion

The launch of Pudgy Party also had an impact on its ecosystem token, PENGU. In the past 24 hours, the token’s value has increased by around 1.15%.

Data from StalkChain even shows PENGU as the most purchased token by smart money during the same period. Furthermore, analysts from Whale.Guru predict that PENGU’s market cap could surge to $6 billion, a sharp increase from its current valuation at about $1.85 billion.

Source: StalkChain

Furthermore, Pudgy Penguins’ expansion isn’t limited to the digital realm. CNF reported in mid-July that Pudgy Penguins has partnered with China’s Suplay to launch physical toys and expand the collectibles market in Asia.

However, their innovation doesn’t stop there. Last February, Pudgy Penguins also announced a collaboration with OpenLedger to integrate AI into their NFTs. This technology allows Pudgy Penguins NFT owners to further interact with them and customize their characters beyond static images. With the AI-powered platform, personalization becomes more in-depth and tailored to the owner’s preferences.

Furthermore, this trend demonstrates how Pudgy Penguins isn’t just focused on being a digital collectible, but is also continually seeking ways to develop real-world utility.

