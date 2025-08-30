Pudgy Penguins Launches Global Web3 Game “Pudgy Party”

2025/08/30
Key Points:
  • Pudgy Penguins launches Web3 mobile game with Mythical Games on August 29, 2025.
  • Game features unique NFT characters and marketplace on Mythos Chain.
  • Potential market impact for $PENGU and $MYTH tokens contingent on user engagement.

NFT brand Pudgy Penguins has launched a global Web3 mobile game called Pudgy Party in collaboration with Mythical Games, now available on iOS and Android.

This launch enhances engagement through unique NFTs and could influence $PENGU value, depending on user interest and the game’s popularity.

Pudgy Party: NFT Characters Transform Mobile Gaming Scene

Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games have expanded their collaboration by launching “Pudgy Party,” a game featuring unique NFT characters. This release marks a significant Web3 gaming milestone by integrating NFT collectibles with a mobile platform environment.

Players can now customize characters with NFT-based outfits and items, tradable on the Mythos Chain marketplace. This integration enhances engagement and introduces dynamic token interplay between $PENGU and $MYTH.

$PENGU Token Surge: Insights and Future Projections

Did you know? The Pudgy Penguins’ partnership with Mythical Games for “Pudgy Party” follows similar collaborations in the NFT gaming sphere, possibly mirroring effects seen from early Axie Infinity releases in terms of initial player engagement and token market activity.

CoinMarketCap data shows Pudgy Penguins, symbolized by $PENGU, holding a market cap of $1.87 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $341.89 million. Current token price is $0.03, showing a 198.48% increase over 90 days as of August 29, 2025.

Pudgy Penguins(PENGU), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research suggest the game’s success could catalyze market volatility for $PENGU, impacting its token valuation. Additionally, the robust technological foundation on Polkadot’s Mythos Chain may bolster integration capabilities, paving the way for regulatory considerations in terms of NFT trading activities.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/gamefi/pudgy-penguins-web3-game-launch/

