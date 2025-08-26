Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection Targets $50M Revenue And IPO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 04:57
RealLink
REAL$0.05772-1.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1185-8.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976-5.98%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03603-2.54%
VisionGame
VISION$0.000258-4.44%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004608-0.32%
Aug 25, 2025 at 19:20 // News

The popular NFT collection Pudgy Penguins is setting ambitious goals


Its CEO Luca Netz announcing a plan to reach $50 million in revenue this year and explore a potential public stock listing by 2027. This move would make it one of the first major NFT projects to transition from a digital brand into a publicly traded company.



Probably one of the most successful NFT collections


Pudgy Penguins has become one of the most successful NFT collections, expanding its brand far beyond digital art. The company has secured major retail partnerships for its plush toy line, launched licensed consumer goods, and built a global community. Netz’s announcement underscores a strategic vision to transform the digital brand into a fully-fledged consumer products company.


The push for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a bold bet on the brand’s ability to generate sustainable, real-world revenue and appeal to mainstream investors. While it’s contingent on continued revenue growth and market conditions, a successful IPO would be a significant milestone for the entire Web3 space, proving that NFT collections can evolve into viable, long-term businesses with tangible products and services.


Coinidol.com reminds that investors should avoid putting the money they need into speculative investments. 


Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are highly volatile investments and can lead to significant financial losses. Therefore, a user should make a risk tolerance plan to determine the amount of risk they can afford to take and plan their entire portfolio. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/pudgy-penguins-nft/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase