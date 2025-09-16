Pudgy Penguins Price Alert: Will PENGU Soar to $0.0723 or Plunge to $0.026?

2025/09/16 10:30
  • PENGU trading at $0.03297, down 4.98%, with trading volume surging 12.14% in 24 hours.
  • Technical analysis signals a completed five-wave impulse, hinting at a corrective phase with critical support at $0.0341–$0.0330.
  • Mixed long-term forecasts show targets ranging from $0.026332 (September 2025) to $0.0723 by year-end.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) currently trading at $0.03297, depreciating by 4.98% in the past 24 hours. Evidently, trading volume rose by 12.14% to $357.19 million, reflected by higher market activity despite depreciation in price. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

PENGU has fallen by 1.69% over the past week, indicating continued market stress in the altcoin market at large. Experts contend that both falling price and rising volume are signals of active readjustment by investors rather than shrinking interest.

Short-Term Retracement Likely for PENGU

Crypto analyst Chris Md noted a five-wave Elliott impulse completion, and wave (5) hit a high of $0.0389. The cryptocurrency now appears to be moving into an ABC corrective pattern, so there might be a short-term retracement.

Resistance zones are clustered at $0.0353, $0.0351, and $0.0348, while support zones are at $0.0341, $0.0330, and $0.0320. The current RSI of 45 signals declining momentum, and this might continue with the correction unless support is offered at lower support zones by buying pressure.

A bull case would take shape if the coin recovers out of the $0.0341-$0.0330 range, breakout targets being at $0.0375 and $0.0389. A decline beneath $0.0320, however, will reverse this prediction and might take this price back down to $0.0300 or further. Traders should remain alert around the $0.0341-$0.0330 region for bounce/rejection signs.

Source: X

Also Read | PENGU aims for $0.04166 as technical indicators confirm momentum

Pudgy Penguins Forecasts for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice PENGU will beat its previous highest of $0.05738, forecasting that it might reach $0.0723 at year-end 2025. In its analysis, it suggests that the token might first break above $0.05738 then fluctuate at around $0.0698 and $0.0723.

Moreover, Coincodex projects a more negative outlook, as it could reach as low as $0.026332 in September of 2025, trading as low as $0.023145-$0.033046, affecting potential short selling opportunities that are in pursuit of a 29.71% increase.

Also Read | Pudgy Penguins Break Falling Wedge, Eyeing Rally Toward $0.075

