Pudgy Penguins Token Declines Sharply in August Amid NFT Market Downturn

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:56
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04518+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1048+0.78%
Capverse
CAP$0.0705-0.29%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.7485-0.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01299+3.01%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004543-0.52%

Pudgy Penguins’ native token slipped on Friday despite the project’s new title ranking among Apple’s top downloads.

The PENGU (PENGU) token fell by nearly 4% on Friday, following the launch of Pudgy Party, a battle royale game released on Android and iOS, regardless the game recording over 50,000 downloads on the Google Play store and landing in the top 10 most downloaded games on Apple’s App Store.

Pudgy Penguins is a popular non-fungible token (NFT) project in the crypto space. The project supplements its onchain digital presence with trading cards, plushy penguin-themed toys, video games and other physical merchandise.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token declined by over 20% over the past 30 days.

The price retrace comes amid a broader downturn in the NFT market, which saw other blue-chip NFT projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Doodles post double-digit losses in August.

PENGU token declines by over 20% in August. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite price fluctuations, Pudgy Penguins continues to be a cultural phenomenon within the crypto community and showcases mass appeal to non-crypto users through the project’s focus on physical merchandise, drawing both adults and children to the franchise.

Related: NFT market cap drops by $1.2B as Ether rally loses steam

NFT markets suffer as Ethereum retraces recent gains

The Ethereum network hosts the most NFT trading activity of any blockchain ecosystem, and, following Ether’s (ETH) recent decline from an all-time high of about $4,957, the NFT market took a hit.

CryptoPunks, a blue-chip NFT collection of pixelated characters often used as profile pictures (PFPs) by crypto industry executives and investors, demonstrated more resilience, rising by nearly 3% during August, according to NFTPriceFloor.

NFT projects take a hit during August. Source: NFTPriceFloor

Meanwhile, BAYC recorded losses of over 11% in August, and Pudgy Penguins recorded declined by over 20% in US dollar terms.

The NFT market cap hit $9.3 billion at the beginning of August during Ethereum’s historic bull rally to new all-time highs. However, the NFT market cap has since dropped to just $7.4 billion at the time of this writing and continues to correlate with ETH prices.

Magazine: GUN token’s $69M milestone, Pudgy Penguins go to LOL Land: Web3 Gamer

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pengu-loses-20-august-pudgy-party-launch?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program