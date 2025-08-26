PulseChain: The Established Scalable Platform Where Ethereum Projects Thrive

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26
PulseChain, the scalable Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, has firmly positioned itself as the solution for Ethereum-based projects. By enabling frictionless migration without code changes, PulseChain has allowed developers to deploy their projects onto a platform offering proven faster speeds and drastically lower gas costs.

Faced with Ethereum’s limitations, numerous projects have successfully migrated to PulseChain, capitalizing on its efficiency and cost savings. The network provides a seamless environment supporting existing Ethereum codebases while delivering a superior user experience.

“PulseChain has enabled Ethereum projects to scale effectively and reach wider audiences affordably. We built it to retain essential compatibility while offering a demonstrably more efficient alternative, and that’s exactly what the ecosystem reflects today,” said a spokesperson.

The growing roster of projects on PulseChain and its expanding user base underscore the platform’s value proposition. PulseChain offers Ethereum projects a tangible opportunity to enhance their offerings with scalability and low fees, while still maintaining compatibility with Ethereum’s ecosystem.

PulseChain users can now instantly bridge their assets to PulseChain from a wide variety of blockchains through LibertySwap, enhancing ease of access to the PulseChain ecosystem and enabling smoother cross-chain interactions.

About PulseChain

PulseChain is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to provide an efficient alternative to Ethereum. With faster transaction speeds and lower fees, PulseChain enables Ethereum projects to scale while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum’s vast ecosystem of assets and smart contracts.

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Roberts, Director of Abelplay
Website: https://pulsechain.com/
Company Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

