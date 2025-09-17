Key Insights:

Pump.fun surpasses Hyperliquid with $3.12M daily revenue, solidifying its market position.

PUMP token sees momentum with strategic buybacks, testing key resistance above $0.008.

New creators and streamers boost platform’s success, driving trading volume and revenue growth.

Pump.fun Achieves $3.12M Daily Revenue as PUMP Token Nears Record Highs

Pump.fun (PUMP) platform in the crypto and meme coin space has reached a notable milestone, generating $3.12M in daily revenue. This surge in earnings coincides with the PUMP token nearing its all-time high, further solidifying its position in the competitive meme coin market.

Pump.fun’s Record-Breaking Daily Revenue

Pump.fun has surpassed Hyperliquid in daily revenue, achieving $3.12M compared to $2.78M. The platform continues to gain traction, with a growing number of creators and streamers. Over the past week, Pump.fun generated an impressive $8.52M in daily fees, surpassing even platforms like Circle in revenue generation.

This surge is driven mainly by the introduction of a new creator compensation model, which has successfully attracted both new and high-profile creators.

Pump.fun’s focus on rewarding creators has paid off, as evidenced by a $4M payout to creators. This growth signals a strong potential for continued revenue and token price growth as more content creators join the ecosystem.

PUMP Token’s Surge Towards New Highs

However, the PUMP token has gained substantial momentum, climbing to new heights following a series of buybacks and strong platform performance. The token is testing a key resistance level, with strong support positioned below.

Following its price from September 15, PUMP has maintained its value above $0.008. The platform continues to allocate a significant portion of its rewards to repurchasing PUMP, which supports its price stability.

Strong Support | Source: X

As the platform continues to reward creators and encourage token usage, the PUMP token may see further price increases. The buybacks have proven effective in driving the token’s price upwards.

Streamers and New Creators Drive Pump.fun’s Success

In addition, Pump.fun’s success can also be attributed to the influx of new creators and streamers on the platform. The streaming service has played a critical role in attracting attention, with certain channels quickly gaining popularity.

This influx of content has generated increased trading volume and, subsequently, higher revenue. The platform remains committed to providing opportunities for creators to monetize their content while maintaining its lead in the meme coin wars.