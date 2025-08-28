Pump.fun Buys Back $58M PUMP Tokens; Price Up 4%

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/28 09:38
FUNToken
FUN$0.009469+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018238-2.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003001+1.86%

Pump.fun, the oldest and largest memecoin launchpad on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, has announced another token buyback. During the past week, between August 20th and 26th, the launchpad dedicated its revenue to the PUMP token’s repurchase program.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pump.fun Buys Back $58 Million In PUMP Tokens

According to data from the meme coin launchpad’s website, it has now purchased a total of $58.7 million in PUMP tokens under the buyback program. This represents 4.3% of the token’s total supply. It has a total supply of 1 trillion and a circulating supply of 354 billion.

This development comes after Pump.fun used almost its entire revenue of $10,657,503 last week to buy back $PUMP tokens. The memecoin launchpad noted that it has since reduced the total circulating supply of PUMP tokens by 4.261%.

Meanwhile, this comes just about two weeks after CoinGape reported that the meme coin launchpad had bought back $33 million in PUMP, which represented approximately 1% of the token’s total supply at the time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PUMP Price Climbs On The News

Amid the announcement of Pump.fun’s buyback, the PUMP price, gained 4% to trade at about $0.003019 during the late North American trading session. Consequently, the PUMP price has rebounded by as much as 20 percent in the past two days.

According to market data from TradingView, PUMP token recorded a 17% surge in its 24-hour average traded volume to hover about $226.3 million. Notably, the mid-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $3 billion, has declined 55.7% from its all-time high (ATH), which was set on July 16, 2025.

The ongoing buybacks of PUMP tokens using revenue from the Pump.fun platform have played a crucial role in reducing the overall selling pressures. Furthermore, the PUMP price has traded in a horizontal consolidation since hitting its all-time low of about $0.002283 on July 29, 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pump.fun Dominating Market Share At The Moment

According to market data from Jupiter on Solana’s meme launchpads, Pump.fun controls a market share of about 84.1%. Over the last 24 hours, Pump.fun recorded an average traded volume of approximately $781 million from 413,000 memecoin traders.

The closest competitor to Pump.fun in the last 24 hours was LetsBONK.fun, a project backed by the Bonk (BONK) memecoin. Over the past 24 hours, LetsBonk.fun generated a revenue of $53.1 million, accounting for a market share of approximately 5.72% from around 33,300 traders.

As Coingape recently reported, Pump.fun has maintained its lead over LetsBONK.fun after crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. Pump.fun has attracted more traders and developers compared to LetsBONK.fun, especially after launching the Glass Full Foundation to boost its most vibrant meme projects with liquidity. 

Furthermore, Pump.fun recorded 25,354 token mints during the past 24 hours compared to 419 token mints on the LetsBonk.fun platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989