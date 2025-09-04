Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M After Fee Model Update

Key Highlights

Pump.fun creators earned $2.1M in fees within just 24 hours

New Dynamic Fees V1 lowers commissions as capitalization rises

Small streamers say they now earn more than on Twitch or Kick

Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M in a Day With Project Ascend

Memecoin creators on pump.fun earned more than $2.1 million in fees within 24 hours, fueled by the launch of Project Ascend, a new incentive model aiming to make the platform’s token economy more sustainable.

Fees Surge Under Dynamic Fees V1

According to Dune Analytics, total commissions distributed to creators reached $3.26 million — a significant increase compared to the day before. The jump coincided with the rollout of Dynamic Fees V1, which lowers commission rates as project value grows.

Source: Dune Analytics

For example, projects with a capitalization between 420–1,470 SOL ($87,740–$307,080) face a 0.95% fee, while those with 88,400–93,330 SOL ($18.4–$19.5M) see fees drop to just 0.1%.

The pump.fun team unveiled Project Ascend on September 2, describing it as a system designed to boost developer royalties by up to tenfold. The new model now applies across all projects on the platform.

Driving Growth for New Creators

While fees for the protocol and liquidity providers remain the same, every memecoin transaction now incorporates the new structure. Beyond pricing shifts, pump.fun says Project Ascend is meant to attract creators outside the traditional crypto scene.

Streamer Jytol, an early user of pump.fun, also praised the impact: “The new model changes everything for small creators. I can build with just a small community and still earn more than what Twitch or Kick would provide in a year. It feels like we finally have a platform that rewards us properly.”

Pump.fun plans to expand Project Ascend further, hinting at new features and upgrades to strengthen its broader ecosystem.