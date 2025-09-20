Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red. Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also […]Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red. Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also […]

Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 01:43
FUNToken
FUN$0.009565+1.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002213-18.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-6.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00716-7.82%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02444-4.82%

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has tanked 10% over a volatile 24-hour trading period, erasing earlier gains. The token’s price dropped from an intraday high of $0.007828 and $0.007133, ending the week trading in the red.

Pump.fun value has declined  9.2% extending the downturn to its market cap, which slipped 8.4% to $2.53billion. The drop also affected the whole Pump.fun ecosystem. Their market cap has dropped 6% to $3.85 billion. TROLL is down 10%, Aura is down 12%, Fartcoin, PNUT, and Moo Deng have also experienced small declines.

Pump.fun’s 30-day rally remains intact, but short-term risks persist. 

Pump.fun is still up 142% in the past 30 days. Also, PUMP remains just 11.5% below its all-time high of $0.008819, reached September 14.

Pump.fun’s price is tied to its aggressive token buyback program for its native PUMP. Since launching the initiative in July, the platform has purchased $97.4 million worth of PUMP, which offset 6.67% of the total circulating supply, according to the official buyback tracker. 

Pump.fun allocates 100% up from an earlier 25% of its platform revenue to buy back PUMP tokens. This policy, which started in late July 2025, uses all prior-day revenue for daily repurchases. 

Also, the token processed $942 million in transaction volume on Sunday before topping $1.02 billion on Monday. As reported by Cryptopolitan, this translated to surpassing the perpetual exchange Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days. Behind stablecoin projects Circle and Tether, it ranked third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols. 

According to analysts, PUMP’s drop stems from a mix of profit-taking, overheated technicals, and fragile market sentiment. Although its 30-day rally remains intact, short-term risks persist. Pump.fun needs to hold the $0.007368 Fib level, which is currently almost out of reach.

Top 10 memecoins are all in red

The top 10 memecoins have all declined in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin slid 6.6%, Shiba Inu is down 4%, PEPE is down 5.6%, Meme core is down 11.5%,  PUDGY dipped by 8.2%, BONK notched a decline of 5.7%, and TRUMP has dropped 2.8%. Collectively, the meme market shed 6.37% over the past day, shrinking to $77.09 billion.

Top 10 memecoins price action in 24hrs. Source: Coinmarketcap

This comes after the broader memecoin market cap spike, climbing to $83 billion on Sunday and holding above $80 billion on Monday. 

The rate cut anticipation had a hand. However, although the Fed’s rate cut is a dovish stance that will cause investors to invest more in memecoins, it also introduces potential volatility risks. 

The market’s sensitivity to Federal Reserve policies could lead to fluctuations if future policies are more conservative. Historical trends, like the December 2024 rate cut, resulted in sharp price declines in the crypto market. The crash of SafeMoon and other meme coins in 2024 shows how unstable the sector is, and worries that inflation will rise to 3.1% in 2025 could cause sharp adjustments. 

Additionally, a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ effect causes investors to sell off after the rate cut confirmation, potentially leading to price drops.

Still, the Fed’s September 2025 rate cut has ignited a speculative frenzy in the memecoin sector, which has signaled a potential “meme coin hunting season” driven by shifting liquidity and retail investor behavior. 

This shift, coupled with projections of two additional 2025 rate cuts, has created a perfect storm for risk-on assets, with meme coins emerging as both beneficiaries and barometers of speculative capital flows. Therefore, the memecoin industry awaits the rally to be back. 

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Partager
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Partager
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement