Pump.fun Hits $800 Million in Lifetime Revenue as Meme Coins Eye Comeback

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/08/20 18:59
Solana-based SOL $179.4 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $96.88 B Vol. 24h: $5.70 B meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has recorded a milestone of $800 million in lifetime revenue. It achieved this feat right at the time when meme coins began to show signs of a major comeback.

Most of this revenue comes from Pump.fun’s 1% swap fee, an important feature that has made the launchpad appealing to token issuers.

Pump.fun’s 1% Swap Fee Contributes to Lifetime Revenue

According to a Dune dashboard shared by pseudonymous onchain analyst @adam_tehc, Pump.fun has successfully collected fees totaling approximately $800.67 million.

The fund is a sum of the 1% swap fee that the platform demands from all token transactions conducted on Pump.fun. Tokens were previously charged a fee when they “graduated” to Raydium RAY $3.21 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $861.03 M Vol. 24h: $66.80 M after reaching a specific market capitalization.

This model was in play well before Pump.fun launched its decentralized exchange (DEX) dubbed PumpSwap.

Meanwhile, the $800 million in lifetime revenue marks a strong recovery for Pump.fun. When the meme coin frenzy began last year, this Solana-based launchpad was at the forefront of the movement. However, earlier this year it experienced a dip as the hype around meme coins started to fade.

In the first week of August, it recorded a drop in its monthly revenue as it generated only $24.96 million. This corresponds with an 80% plunge from its January peak of over $130 million.

Pump.fun’s revenue fell from $130 million in January to $90 million in February, dropped further to $37 million in March, and reached $24.96 million in July.

It then climbed higher and hovered around $40 million for the next three months. At the time of writing, DefiLlama data shows that the platform’s monthly revenue is $26.34 million. This indicates that August’s revenue is on track to surpass July’s figures.

The post Pump.fun Hits $800 Million in Lifetime Revenue as Meme Coins Eye Comeback appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
