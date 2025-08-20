Pump.fun Hits 93.7% Share in Token Launches

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:54
FUNToken
FUN$0.009469--%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002148-5.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.62%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004805-15.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-4.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002818-10.62%

Quick Highlights

  • Pump.fun now powers 93.7% of daily memecoin listings on Solana.
  • Bots and a $500M token buyback helped trigger Pump.fun’s rise.
  • Letsbonk adds “points” to recover lost ground in incentive race.

The Rise of Pump.fun, Fall of Letsbonk.fun

Token launchpad pump.fun has surged back to dominance, displacing rival letsbonk.fun, which had held over 80% market share just two weeks prior.

According to Dune Analytics, as of August 18, 2025, pump.fun now accounts for 93.7% of daily token listings on decentralized exchanges. Meanwhile, letsbonk.fun has plummeted to just 3.2%.

Daily chart of tokens issued via launchpads that reached trading on decentralized exchanges. Source: DuneDaily chart of tokens issued via launchpads that reached trading on decentralized exchanges. Source: DuneDaily chart of tokens issued via launchpads that reached trading on decentralized exchanges. Source: Dune

Some analysts attribute this shift to the active buyback of PUMP tokens and the migration of top memecoin creators, many of them bots, from letsbonk.fun to pump.fun. The ten largest users—mostly automated accounts—have reportedly switched platforms, triggering a rapid rise in pump.fun’s market share.

Buybacks, Bots, and Incentives

Conor Grogan, Director of Product Strategy at Coinbase, previously highlighted that most tokens on pump.fun and letsbonk are auto-generated, with top wallets creating coins every three minutes—likely via bots.

In July 2025, pump.fun completed a $500 million PUMP token sale, followed shortly by a multi-million dollar buyback. These moves have fueled speculation about potential revenue-sharing mechanisms with token holders.

Meanwhile, letsbonk.fun is trying to claw back its influence. The platform recently introduced a “Points” tab in its dashboard, suggesting a new rewards system for users. Developers have also pledged to allocate 1% of revenue to buybacks of top BONK ecosystem tokens.

The rivalry intensified in July, when pump.fun began outperforming its more established competitor across several metrics. By early August, letsbonk.fun still held 88.8% of “graduate tokens”, those reaching active trading — but pump.fun’s monthly revenue hit a record low.

Now, the tables have turned and fast.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10586/pump-fun-reclaims-the-throne-in-solana-s-meme-token-battle

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02184-12.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016968-7.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-5.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05089-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-1.36%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+2.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05858+1.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03855-4.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts