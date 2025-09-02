Pump.fun Leads Solana Launchpads with 70.2% Market Dominance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 12:16
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+0.19%
Solana
SOL$203.58+2.78%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012203-13.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.07014-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016926-7.74%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003758+10.14%
Key Points:
  • Pump.fun dominates Solana launchpad share with 70.2% on Sept 2, 2025.
  • No leadership statements on market positions.
  • Ongoing scrutiny over $5.5 billion lawsuit against Pump.fun.

In the Solana launchpad ecosystem on September 2, 2025, Pump.fun secured a 70.2% market share, followed by Letsbonk with 21% and Believe with 1.82%, according to Jupiter Data.

Pump.fun’s dominance highlights the competitive dynamics in Solana’s launchpad sector, influencing meme coin trends, decentralized finance activity, and regulatory scrutiny amidst evolving market conditions.

Pump.fun’s Dominance Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Pump.fun’s substantial dominance, with a reported 70.2% market share, underscores its leading role in the Solana launchpad space. Alongside its close competitors, bookending this share were Letsbonk and Believe.

As a result of this shift in market leadership, Pump.fun continues to capitalize on the thriving meme coin culture, fueling innovation and capturing increased user engagement within the Solana network.

Market commentators highlight the scrutiny surrounding Pump.fun, particularly due to a pending $5.5 billion lawsuit related to alleged market manipulation. Notably, leadership statements regarding these market share standings or legal matters remain absent.

Solana Market Metrics and Future Regulations

Did you know? The rise of meme coins has significantly influenced the trading strategies within the cryptocurrency market.

The CoinMarketCap data indicates that Solana (SOL) has reached a current price of $201.76 with a market cap of approximately $109.14 billion. Over the past 90 days, SOL experienced a 28.69% rise, reflecting its bolstered market position and appeal.



Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:11 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the CoinCu research team suggest that regulatory and financial scrutiny, stemming from large-scale legal challenges, could reshape broader technological strategies within Solana. Monitoring compliance adaptations will be crucial to understanding future risk management and market positioning within decentralized ecosystems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/solana-launchpad-leaders-sept-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.374-1.51%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.12074-3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09675-3.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager
$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

What if the next wealth-defining meme coin was already in motion, and waiting meant paying more tomorrow? Meme coins are […] The post $39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09675-3.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-2.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2143+1.91%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/02 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

$39K Day One Momentum Pushes BullZilla Into Best New Meme Coin Presales Now as Cheems Gains and Baby Doge Slides

No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE struggles at 200-day EMA as selling pressure builds