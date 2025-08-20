Pump.fun Reaches $800M in Lifetime Revenue

2025/08/20
Key Notes

  • Pump.fun hits $800M in lifetime revenue.
  • 1% swap fee drives most of the platform’s earnings.
  • Revenue model predates PumpSwap DEX launch.

meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has recorded a milestone of $800 million in lifetime revenue. It achieved this feat right at the time when meme coins began to show signs of a major comeback.

Most of this revenue comes from Pump.fun’s 1% swap fee, an important feature that has made the launchpad appealing to token issuers.


Pump.fun’s 1% Swap Fee Contributes to Lifetime Revenue

According to a Dune dashboard shared by pseudonymous onchain analyst @adam_tehc, Pump.fun has successfully collected fees totaling approximately $800.67 million.

after reaching a specific market capitalization.

This model was in play well before Pump.fun launched its decentralized exchange (DEX) dubbed PumpSwap.

Meanwhile, the $800 million in lifetime revenue marks a strong recovery for Pump.fun. When the meme coin frenzy began last year, this Solana-based launchpad was at the forefront of the movement. However, earlier this year it experienced a dip as the hype around meme coins started to fade.

In the first week of August, it recorded a drop in its monthly revenue as it generated only $24.96 million. This corresponds with an 80% plunge from its January peak of over $130 million.

Pump.fun’s revenue fell from $130 million in January to $90 million in February, dropped further to $37 million in March, and reached $24.96 million in July.

It then climbed higher and hovered around $40 million for the next three months. At the time of writing, DefiLlama data shows that the platform’s monthly revenue is $26.34 million. This indicates that August’s revenue is on track to surpass July’s figures.

next

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/pump-fun-hits-800-million/

