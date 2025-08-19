Pump.fun reclaims Solana launchpad dominance as weekly revenue hits $13.5M

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 20:10
SIX
SIX$0.02176-1.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00911-3.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002775-12.40%

Pump.fun, a Solana launchpad platform, has recorded its highest weekly revenue in six months, topping at $13.48 million after regaining most of the Solana launchpad market share. The recovery follows a recent sharp reversal experienced by the rival platform, LetsBonk. 

According to analysis by Blockworks, Pump.fun’s market share rallied from as low as 5% just two weeks ago to 90%. LetsBonk previously held over 80% of the market share but has dropped to just below 3%. The market share is calculated by tracking the graduated tokens, a key indicator of platform activity. 

Pump.fun reclaims Solana launchpad dominance 

Pump.fun’s recovery has been accompanied by increased market activity on the platform. Today alone, 19,060 tokens have been launched, with a 0.74% graduation rate, against 535 tokens launched on BONK with a 1.31% graduation rate. Trading volume in the last 24 hours has reached $133.9 million.

Some analysts have noted that the current shift was driven by top memecoin deployers abandoning LetsBonk. They revealed that the top 10 creators, who are largely automated bots, began dominating on Pump.fun, causing an overnight reversal in market dominance.

Coinbase’s head of product, Conor Grogan, also noted that such bot activity accounted for most of the memecoin launches across the platform. 

Pump.fun’s turnaround has also been supported by the recent token buyback program between August 5 and 11. The platform repurchased approximately $8.42 million worth of PUMP token, representing 97% of that week’s revenue. The launch platform has now bought $33.13 million worth of PUMP since the start of the buyback program, which marks 0.729% of its total token supply. 

The buyback program supported the immediate short-term recovery in PUMP’s price. The token is trading at $0.002877, a 17.33% drop throughout the past week and a 9.06% drop today. Despite the strong recovery, the token is still trading below its all-time high of $0.006812, which was set briefly in July after the platform sold $600 million tokens in 12 minutes. The token’s 24-hour volume is down 16% trading at $246.8 million. 

Pump.fun’s strong recovery puts pressure on LetsBonk

In July, LetsBonk overtook Pump.fun with a 74% market share of daily launches, while PUMP token revenue fell to as low as $169,000. Pump.fun made a comeback in early August with high scores in daily revenue, user activity, and token graduations. On August 6, it recorded daily revenue of $1.38 million compared to LetsBonk’s $282,000, with more than 23,000 token launches. 

According to Dune Analytics data, current user activity for Pump.fun stands at 38,295 compared to 633 for LetsBonk. The latest transactions updated 22 hours ago show Pumpfun at 548,834 compared to 33,716 recorded by LetsBonk. 

LetsBonk has begun recovery measures to regain lost ground by recently introducing new incentives. It has added a Points tab on its platform, which suggests plans for a reward program to encourage creators and traders. The launchpad platform has also announced that it will direct 1% of its revenue towards buybacks of leading tokens in the ecosystem.

BONK, the native token for the LetsBonk platform, is currently trading at $0.00002234, 0.41% down today and 7.25% over the past week. The price is still more than 50% below its all-time high of $0.000058. The 24-hour volume is $222.6 million, down 18.97%, and currently ranks 4th among other Solana launchpads in terms of combined weekly revenue, token launches, token graduations, and active addresses. 

The renewed competition across Solana launchpad platforms shows the volatility around the blockchain, where shifts in deployer activity and tokenomics strategies have quickly altered the market share. Markets await to see if Pump.fun’s $13.48 million weekly revenue highlight will help the platform maintain the lead amid the launchpad wars.  

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.51-1.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05098+5.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.17%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-3.17%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!