Pump.fun retains its dominance over Hyperliquid, generates peak creator rewards

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:37
NEAR
NEAR$2.685+2.79%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009593+5.42%
Solana
SOL$235.28+0.18%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003146+1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358+0.07%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008077-0.28%

Pump.fun retains its dominance over Hyperliquid for daily fee generation. The platform has been posting peak fees since switching to its creator-compensation model. 

Pump.fun surpassed Hyperliquid in terms of daily fees for the second day in a row. The expansion of fees and revenues shows Pump.fun’s comeback from the low-level performance in June and July. 

Pump.fun fees spiked, leading the platform ahead of Hyperliquid and even Circle, as the meme launchpad invited a wave of new creators. | Source: DeFiLlama.

Pump.fun rallied to the second spot for daily fee generation, surpassing even the Circle stablecoin. The platform achieved $8.52M in daily fees, on a mix of token creation and DEX activity. Peak trading also coincided with near-record value locked, as PumpSwap carried over $330M in liquidity in the past days. 

At this rate, Pump.fun can generate up to $1.35B in annualized fees, with the potential for a significant creator payout. In the past day, the platform announced it distributed $4M to creators, rewarding new early-stage streamers. 

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, creators locked in around $19.3M for the past week, after Pump.fun revamped its streaming service and set out to draw in high-profile creators. 

PUMP buybacks accelerate again

Active days translate into significant buybacks, as Pump.fun aims to reward its community and boost the price of PUMP. 

PUMP retained its gains above $0.008, following its all-time high on September 15. The platform still spends 99.1% of its SOL rewards on repurchasing PUMP, based on its ongoing program. The team has already bought back 6.68% of the PUMP supply.

The recent fee generation compares Pump.fun to Hyperliquid, which is also one of the central features in the crypto space. At this point, it remains uncertain which token better represents the value of the ecosystem. 

After the relaunch of streaming, Pump.fun has yet to prove that its model is sustainable. Currently, the spike in fees comes from the effect of streamers, who boost trading in the short term. However, there are user reports for rug pulls returning to live streaming, as well as popular channels boosting a token, which crashes immediately after the end of the stream. 

Pump.fun aims to bring back the trenches

Pump.fun achieved 35,790 token launches in the past days, recalling the period when traders in the trenches were the most active. For the past day, only 321 tokens graduated, in line with the usual rate of just under 1%. 

The platform once again dominates token launches, as LetsBonk activity fell to a lower baseline. The promise of fee sharing brought back the top token creators to the platform, while all other meme launchers saw fewer than 5 graduating tokens in the past day. After a brief period of competition, Pump.fun solidified as the winner of the meme wars. 

Pump.fun invited 21,530 token creators in the past day, with almost none left for all other platforms. The recent streaming drive boosted the number of creators to a three-month peak. Even during record times, competitor LetsBonk did not manage to invite more than 10K creators.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/pump-fun-retains-dominance-over-hyperliquid/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0388+1.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16184+1.17%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Partager
Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

PANews reported on June 19 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire posted on the X platform: "Each node on the Circle Payments Network (CPN) creates more value for all network participants
Moonveil
MORE$0.08762-3.59%
NODE
NODE$0.06543-18.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-4.22%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:06
Partager
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.07%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Tron to Adjust Fees as TRX Price Surge Raises Costs