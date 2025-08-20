Pump.fun revenues August 2023: $13.48M on Solana

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 20:56
Record week for Pump.fun: between August 11 and 17, 2023, the memecoin launchpad on Solana generated $13.48 million in revenue, returning to the top of the market after the decline at the end of July – when, in the week from July 28 to August 3, 2023, revenues stopped at about $1.72 million – and bringing the share above 70% in the analyzed window (DefiLlama).

In this context, the rebound reignites the debate on the sustainability of the model, legal risk profile, and growing competition in the ecosystem.

According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and verified with the cited public datasets, the week of August 11–17, 2023, showed an increase in revenues of +683.7% compared to the previous week (July 28–August 3, 2023).

Industry analysts observe similar patterns in other memecoin episodes, with rapid peaks followed by quick contractions, as also highlighted in specialist market reports.

For the technical part, the official documentation of Solana and the analytics reports provide the framework for interpreting network costs and throughput during the mint phases.

Weekly revenues Pump.fun (August 11–17, 2023). Source: DefiLlama.

From the late July low to the mid-August rebound

After the decline in the week from July 28 to August 3, 2023 (revenues around $1.72 million), the activity of memecoin launchpads on Solana has resumed decisively.

It should be noted that the rotation of liquidity and the increase in mints triggered a sudden acceleration on Pump.fun, while competitors showed more widespread but less intense trends.

For more information on the operational functioning of token launch services, see our guide to memecoin launchpads.

The key numbers (August 11–17, 2023, UTC)

  • Revenues Pump.fun: $13.48 million (DefiLlama).
  • Increase vs previous week: +683.7% (from $1.72M to $13.48M).
  • Peak 2023: best week recorded since February 2023 [data to be verified].
  • Activity (aggregators): about 1.37 million traders and about 162,000 mints in the reference week [data to be verified].
  • Week of decline (July 28–August 3, 2023): approximately $1.72 million in revenue.

Why the peak: three drivers

  • Recovery of memecoin demand: return of retail flows and short hype cycles, typical of phases of high volatility.
  • Network effect on Solana: low costs and fast finality favor rapid iterations of launch and exchange (Solana documentation).
  • Token pipeline: the increase in active mints has expanded the fee base of the launchpad; for key terminology see our mint glossary.

Pump.fun vs LetsBonk: who conquers the share on Solana

In the same weekly window, dominance has returned in favor of Pump.fun, while LetsBonk has maintained a critical mass, albeit with a smaller share. An interesting aspect is the different distribution between volume, users, and minted tokens, as summarized below:

| Platform | Launchpad share | Weekly volume | Active users | Minted tokens |
| ———— | ————— | —————————————– | ———————- | —————– |
| Pump.fun | 73.6% | $4.68 billion [data to be verified] | approximately 1.37 million | approximately 162,000 |
| LetsBonk | 15.3% | $974 million [data to be verified] | approximately 511,000 | approximately 6,000 |

Weekly share comparison. Sources: on-chain aggregators and DefiLlama.

What it means for the market

The concentration of the share on a single launchpad amplifies the speed and breadth of memecoin cycles. Benefits: faster discovery and deeper initial liquidity. It must be said that the risks include operational concentration, informational asymmetries, and potential waves of volatility in case the sentiment should reverse.

The legal framework: financial results vs reputational risk

The expansion of Pump.fun is accompanied by a class action challenging certain marketing practices and participation mechanics deemed unfair.

According to reconstructions reported by journalistic sources, the lawsuit, updated to July 2023, indicates cumulative losses for investors estimated at $5.5 billion. Pending the official court documents, the case has already impacted the perception of risk associated with memecoin launch platforms.

The balance between operational growth and compliance remains crucial: any worsening of litigation or new regulatory guidelines could quickly change market dynamics. For updates on the regulatory framework, see our legal section.

How memecoin launchpads work on Solana (in summary)

  • Token creation: definition of mint and supply parameters on Solana, with low network costs.
  • Launch phase: quick windows for mint, gamified mechanics, and initial liquidity allocations.
  • Listing/secondary market: integration with DEX and on-chain market maker to determine the price.
  • Risks: extreme volatility, informational asymmetries between insiders and the public, technical and legal risks.
  • Official resources: guidelines provided by the platforms and Solana’s own technical documentation (Solana Docs).

Trend 2023: ephemeral boom or new normal?

The memecoin segment on Solana remains extremely volatile: the capitalization fluctuates in the order of billions in just a few sessions, with attention cycles that ignite and exhaust in days, along with a growing correlation with short-term community events.

The open question is whether the return to double-digit weekly revenues can represent a new baseline or an overshoot phenomenon destined to normalize. In this context, the regulatory factor and the consolidation of players could guide the market trajectory in the coming months.

External analyses and industry reports (e.g., analytics reports from 2023–2024) suggest that memecoin patterns maintain a systemic risk for retail investors if not accompanied by transparency and governance measures (Chainalysis – Crypto Market Reports).

Methodology and sources

  • Time window: week of August 11–17, 2023 (UTC), unless otherwise indicated.
  • Revenue/volume data: DefiLlama – Pump.fun; benchmark for competitor provided by on-chain aggregators and compared with DefiLlama. The “revenue” metrics indicate the fees received by the protocol, while the “volume” refers to the total value of trades on the integrated DEXs.
  • Activity (trader, mint): estimates based on public dashboards and on-chain analytics tools. An interesting aspect is that the methodologies may differ (definitions of “unique trader”, anti-bot filters, deduplications), therefore the values should be considered as orders of magnitude [data to be verified].
  • Legal framework: reconstruction based on journalistic sources. Note: the case number and court documents have not yet been made public, and the editorial team will update the article as soon as they become available.
  • Additional authoritative sources: industry reports and on-chain analysis (Chainalysis – Crypto Market Reports) and technical documentation (Solana Docs).
  • Last check: August 20, 2025 (original data refers to August 2023).
