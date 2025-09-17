Pump. fun, Solana-Based Memecoin Recorded More than $1 Billion as Memecoin Rises in Daily Trading Volume

On Sunday, Pump. fun, a platform on the Solana blockchain that reduces the development and introduction of memecoin, recorded a trading volume of $942 million, followed by a spike of over $1.02 B on Monday due to the sudden growth of the memecoin market.

According to CoinMarketCap, the rise came as the wider memecoin market surged, climbing to $83 B on Sunday, and on Monday, it sustained above $80billion.

On July 23, the $83 B seemed to be marked as a thirty-day high for the market and came near the $85 billion market cap.

Pump. fun Daily revenue surpasses Hyperliquid.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun has increased Hyperliquid, a popular decentralized perceptual exchange developed on its own Layer 1 blockchain, in daily protocol revenue, noted new data from DefiLlama.

According to decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter, Pump. fun recorded about $1.02 B in daily trading volume, about $942 M the day before.

Data from DefiLlama added, Pump. fun shows $3.38 m in daily revenue, and Hyperliquid shows $3.06 M. Recently, Pump. fun ranks 3rd among Decentralized Finance protocols listed on the platform, just behind Circle ($7.62 m) and Tether (421.67 million).

It established in 2024, activates utilizers to deploy memecoins via a simple process, and this platform develops revenue, mainly via fees on liquidity provisions, subsequent trading volumes, and token creations.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad allocates one hundred percent of its platform revenue to purchase back PUMP coins, and this policy, initiated in late July 2025, utilizes the entire prior day’s revenue for day-to-day repurchases.

According to CoinGecko data, the value of PUMP, the native token of Pump. fun increased 53.9% since the platform established the buyback programs, recently trading at $0.008354.

Information from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) aggregator DefiLlama highlighted that the TVL, Total Value Locked, is a major metric that evaluates the value of assets deposited in the smart contracts of the protocol of Pump. fun, constantly rising. On Sunday, TVL of the Pump. fun obtained a huge $334 M at the initial time.

The growth of the Pump.fun comes with the platform constantly pushing its livestreaming product. The protocol said that the majority of the amounts went to first-time developers, and it also paid out $4 million in rewards to the creators.

Alon Cohen, the creator of Pump. fun, currently claimed that the livestreaming feature of the platform “flipped” Rumble in the average count of concurrent livestreams.

Alon added, trading is a social space, pointing out the significance of community and shared intention in enhancing progress within the landscape.

Pump.fun announced its association with Kolscan, a wallet tracking tool, in July, and it is mainly focusing on revolutionizing on-chain trading. This acquisition results in various benefits, including strengthening copy trading capabilities, transparency, and wallet tracking.

As of now, it has already impressed numerous users and intends to develop a scalable crypto social media channel, leveraging the wallet tracking tool to increase its community and impact.

