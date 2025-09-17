Pump. fun, Solana-Based Memecoin Recorded More than $1 Billion as Memecoin Rises in Daily Trading Volume

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/17 14:03
B
B$0.53415+0.57%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-2.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-3.15%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002429+22.24%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008156-0.36%

On Sunday, Pump. fun, a platform on the Solana blockchain that reduces the development and introduction of memecoin, recorded a trading volume of $942 million, followed by a spike of over $1.02 B on Monday due to the sudden growth of the memecoin market.

On Sunday, Pump. fun operated $942 million in transaction volume, according to the Data from the Decentralized exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, the rise came as the wider memecoin market surged, climbing to $83 B on Sunday, and on Monday, it sustained above $80billion. 

On July 23, the $83 B seemed to be marked as a thirty-day high for the market and came near the $85 billion market cap.

Pump. fun Daily revenue surpasses Hyperliquid.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad, Pump.fun has increased Hyperliquid, a popular decentralized perceptual exchange developed on its own Layer 1 blockchain, in daily protocol revenue, noted new data from DefiLlama.

According to decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter, Pump. fun recorded about $1.02 B in daily trading volume, about $942 M the day before.

Data from DefiLlama added, Pump. fun shows $3.38 m in daily revenue, and Hyperliquid shows $3.06 M. Recently, Pump. fun ranks 3rd among Decentralized Finance protocols listed on the platform, just behind Circle ($7.62 m) and Tether (421.67 million).

It established in 2024, activates utilizers to deploy memecoins via a simple process, and this platform develops revenue, mainly via fees on liquidity provisions, subsequent trading volumes, and token creations.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad allocates one hundred percent of its platform revenue to purchase back PUMP coins, and this policy, initiated in late July 2025, utilizes the entire prior day’s revenue for day-to-day repurchases.

According to CoinGecko data, the value of PUMP, the native token of Pump. fun increased 53.9% since the platform established the buyback programs, recently trading at $0.008354.

Information from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) aggregator DefiLlama highlighted that the TVL, Total Value Locked, is a major metric that evaluates the value of assets deposited in the smart contracts of the protocol of Pump. fun, constantly rising. On Sunday, TVL of the Pump. fun obtained a huge $334 M at the initial time.

The growth of the Pump.fun comes with the platform constantly pushing its livestreaming product. The protocol said that the majority of the amounts went to first-time developers, and it also paid out $4 million in rewards to the creators.

Alon Cohen, the creator of Pump. fun, currently claimed that the livestreaming feature of the platform “flipped” Rumble in the average count of concurrent livestreams.

Alon added, trading is a social space, pointing out the significance of community and shared intention in enhancing progress within the landscape.

Pump.fun announced its association with Kolscan, a wallet tracking tool, in July, and it is mainly focusing on revolutionizing on-chain trading. This acquisition results in various benefits, including strengthening copy trading capabilities, transparency, and wallet tracking. 

As of now, it has already impressed numerous users and intends to develop a scalable crypto social media channel, leveraging the wallet tracking tool to increase its community and impact.

The post Pump. fun, Solana-Based Memecoin Recorded More than $1 Billion as Memecoin Rises in Daily Trading Volume appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
Partager
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
Partager
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup