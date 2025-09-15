Pump.fun’s PUMP revitalized by streaming success and record payouts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:28
Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is riding a wave of renewed adoption, with its native PUMP token climbing to an all-time high.

According to CryptoSlate’s data, PUMP surged to $0.0086 on Sept. 14, setting a fresh peak before retreating by nearly 3% to trade around $0.008 at press time.

The latest move represents a sharp reversal for the asset, which had struggled for traction since its July debut and appeared to be losing ground to rival projects.

However, Pump.fun has shifted momentum, leveraging product upgrades to regain market attention.

Streaming growth

A key driver of this rebound has been the relaunch of Pump.fun’s livestreaming feature. The platform, once criticized for unsafe broadcasts including instances of self-harm, paused the function last year.

However, its reintroduction has triggered a surge in user activity, with livestreaming now contributing directly to engagement and platform revenue.

Alon Cohen, Pump.fun’s co-founder, said the platform has already overtaken Rumble in average concurrent streams. He added that Pump.fun now controls roughly 1% of Twitch’s market share and 10% of Kick’s.

Alon also signaled that the project no longer limits itself to crypto-native audiences but instead seeks a foothold in mainstream content streaming. He also outlined the several opportunities that streaming on the platform could provide users, by saying:

Despite ongoing criticism of its approach, Alon has brushed aside concerns, arguing that new entrants inevitably face scrutiny and that competitors will continue to emerge.

He stated:

Creator earnings rise

The renewed activity has translated into direct gains for creators on the Solana memecoin launchpad.

Data from Dune Analytics showed that creator earnings on Pump.fun soared to $20 million in the last seven days, which is a record weekly payout for the platform.

The data shows that the top 25 creators earned between $24,100 and $123,000 in the past 24 hours alone.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/pumpfun-memecoin-streams-explode-as-creators-pocket-record-earnings-in-last-week/

