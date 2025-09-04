PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/04 20:46
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00434+12.78%

TL;DR

  • PUMP breaks out from $0.0035 support after 50 days, showing renewed market strength and momentum.
  • Trading volume tops $360M as PUMP outperforms, gaining over 30% in just 7 days.
  • Project Ascend introduces lower fees, boosting creator incentives and ecosystem sustainability on pump.fun.

Price Moves Out of Tight Range

PUMP has moved up 20% from its recent bottom, climbing from around $0.0035 to over $0.0042. The move follows several weeks of sideways price action, where it repeatedly tested support at the lower end of its range. After holding steady, the asset broke through short-term resistance.

Meanwhile, the trading range between $0.0035 and $0.0068 has remained in place for about 50 days. Now, with the price pushing into the upper half, traders are watching for a possible move toward the top of the range. Holding above the breakout level could keep momentum going.

Analysts Point to Market Strength

CryptoAmsterdam noted that PUMP is moving better than most other tokens right now. “PUMP is outperforming the rest of the market,” the analyst said, adding that it remains on the radar even if the broader crypto market cools down.

Over the last 7 days, PUMP has gained over 30%. Volume has also increased, with $360 million traded in the past 24 hours. These signs show growing interest in the token while many others are struggling or moving sideways.

PUMP is trading just below $0.0042, a price area that has acted as resistance twice before. Altcoin Sherpa said,

Notably, the $0.0042 mark is now seen as a key level. A clean move above it may open up room to target the range high near $0.0068. If the price fails to push through, traders will be looking at the $0.0034–$0.0036 zone for support.

Platform Changes Support Growth

The team behind pump.fun recently announced a new update called Project Ascend. One of the major changes is a new fee model. Called “Dynamic Fees V1,” it reduces creator fees as a coin’s market cap increases.

In addition, this change is expected to attract more creators and help coins last longer. The platform said the updates make it more rewarding to launch and grow coins, without raising costs for traders.

The timing of this update lines up with the recent price move. While short-term price swings remain possible, traders are watching closely as PUMP continues to lead many of its peers.

The post PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15495-3.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02349-5.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961+3.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.278-5.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05875-3.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14109-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0106-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.08%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002032-2.30%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group