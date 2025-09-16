The post PumpFun Flips Hyperliquid in 24H Revenue – Is Kart Rumble the Next Set to Explode? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The speculative side of crypto is heating up again — and it’s not just about trading volumes.

PumpFun, a memecoin launcher built on Solana, just overtook Hyperliquid, one of the leading perpetuals platforms, in 24-hour protocol revenue. That reversal is more than a headline — it marks a broader rotation happening across the market.

Retail capital is moving fast. Meme coins are back in focus. And investors are looking for the next early-stage narrative that could explode.

One of the projects now gaining traction?

Kart Rumble ($RBT) — a Polygon-based racing game that’s quietly pulled in over $150,000 in presale funding.

But this isn’t just another meme token riding on vibes. Kart Rumble brings together gaming, culture, and AI, creating a unique blend of playability and token-driven incentive — and it’s still flying largely under the radar.

Why PumpFun’s Flip Matters

PumpFun’s rise signals something deeper than memecoin hype — it’s a reminder that the crypto economy runs on attention and culture, not just technology and charts.

While Hyperliquid, GMX, and other perp DEXs offer the mechanics for leveraged trading, they don’t generate the same viral loops that meme projects can create. The explosion of PumpFun-based tokens, Avalanche meme coins, and Telegram bots show that entertainment and speculation are once again dominating investor behavior.

And with games like Kart Rumble building real utility into these meme-powered narratives, the lines between play, profit, and participation are blurring fast.

What Is Kart Rumble?

At its core, Kart Rumble is a blockchain-based kart racing game, styled in the tradition of games like Mario Kart, but fueled by internet culture.

Players choose from meme-inspired racers like Doge, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat — each one represented as a tradeable NFT with its own stats and style.

Racers can be customized, upgraded, and used in-game or traded on the project’s marketplace.

But what makes Kart Rumble different is Rumble AI — the team’s proprietary adaptive AI system.

Rather than static racing with predictable patterns, Rumble AI adjusts difficulty, behavior, and dynamics in real time. Every race becomes an evolving challenge, designed to reward skill over clicks.

This isn’t your typical “tap to earn” web3 mini-game. It’s a competitive kart racer built with actual game mechanics, a growing economy, and a long-term roadmap.

Hybrid On-Chain Model

Kart Rumble is built on Polygon, with a plan to transition to Polygon Supernets as the player base scales. The game uses a hybrid infrastructure — meaning key elements like NFTs, rewards, and ownership are on-chain, while game performance is handled off-chain for speed.

This allows for:

Player-owned assets (racers, karts, skins, tracks)



(racers, karts, skins, tracks) A native in-game marketplace



Verifiable progression and achievements



Future support for user-generated track design



While the full game is still in development, the team has confirmed a public demo will be released soon — a major milestone that could push interest even higher.

Presale Gaining Momentum

The project’s token, $RBT, is currently being offered via a 20-stage presale. Each stage brings a slight price increase, encouraging early participation.

So far, Kart Rumble has raised over $150,000, with no VC backing, influencer promotions, or centralized exchange listings.

Buyers can join the presale directly by creating an account at kartrumble.io and selecting their preferred purchase amount. The goal is to ensure wide community distribution and avoid the usual pump-and-dump cycles seen in some presale models.

This structure mirrors what helped early projects like Shiba Inu and Pepe gain traction — except now there’s gameplay and AI innovation driving the roadmap.

Affiliate-Driven Growth Engine

One reason Kart Rumble has been able to gain visibility without mainstream media push is its aggressive affiliate program.

Affiliates earn up to 50% commissions per referred investor, with top performers competing for headline prizes including a Lamborghini, a Rolex, and a $50,000 cash bonus.

This system has turned supporters into marketers, creating viral spread across Telegram, X (Twitter), Discord, and even YouTube.

For investors who also want to grow a community or content brand, this affiliate system adds a second layer of upside.

Why Kart Rumble Might Be Next to Explode

Crypto often moves in cycles. A trend (like meme coins or perps) leads the market, followed by rotation into new narratives that feel fresh — but familiar.

Kart Rumble sits at the intersection of meme coin culture and gaming utility. It’s early, underexposed, and already generating revenue through its presale. And it’s doing so in the middle of a meme coin resurgence, just as platforms like PumpFun show that retail speculation is alive and well.

For early-stage speculators and community-first investors, that combination can be powerful.

