Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend With Dynamic Fees to Boost Crypto Growth

TLDR :

Project Ascend introduces Dynamic Fees to reward PumpSwap creators based on market cap.

Higher market cap coins now face lower Creator Fees under Pumpfun’s new structure.

Protocol and LP fee allocations remain unchanged while creators earn up to 10x more.

Project Ascend aims to accelerate growth for startups, streamers, and communities on Solana.

Pumpfun has launched a major update called Project Ascend, aiming to make its ecosystem more sustainable and aligned with creator communities. The new initiative introduces Dynamic Fees V1, a tiered system designed to reward creators based on their coin’s market capitalization.

According to Pumpfun’s official tweets, the update will apply to all PumpSwap tokens while keeping protocol and liquidity provider fees unchanged. The project aims to improve growth opportunities for startups, streamers, and community-led coins on Solana.

Developers and creators are expected to see higher earnings and more resources for marketing and content creation.

Project Ascend: Dynamic Fees Structure and Creator Rewards

Pumpfun’s Dynamic Fees V1 system modifies the traditional Creator Fees model by introducing tiers linked to market cap.

Reports noted that higher market cap coins will now incur lower Creator Fees, while smaller projects will continue contributing higher fees. This approach intends to balance the need for long-term growth with incentives for smaller creators to scale their operations.

Existing coins on PumpSwap are included, meaning older projects can immediately benefit from the updated rewards system.

Creators now have the potential to earn up to ten times more than before. Pumpfun’s tweet highlighted that this boost is intended to attract a larger pool of talent, from streamers to startup teams.

At the same time, fees collected by the Pumpfun protocol and auto-compounding liquidity provider fees remain unchanged. This ensures the platform maintains operational stability while offering creators higher returns.

Impact on the Pumpfun Ecosystem

Project Ascend is designed to strengthen the ecosystem’s appeal to creators and communities. According to Pumpfun, Creator Fees previously served as a marketing and content creation tool, but did not sufficiently cover costs like exchange listings or viral campaigns.

By implementing Dynamic Fees V1, the platform hopes to accelerate growth while keeping traders’ interests intact. The update also emphasizes longevity, aiming to keep projects sustainable over time.

The ecosystem’s CTO teams will continue managing marketing, content, and bag working strategies, complementing the new fee structure. Pumpfun expects an increase in onboarding for startups and individual creators, improving overall ecosystem activity.

As reported on Pumpfun’s official channels, the update positions the platform as a leading hub for Solana-based projects seeking growth and community alignment. Market observers are watching closely to see how Project Ascend affects token activity and adoption on PumpSwap.

The post Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend With Dynamic Fees to Boost Crypto Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.