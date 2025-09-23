Pundit Says October Will Be A Gamechanger For XRP, What Does He Mean?

The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot XRP ETF applications. These pending decisions have fueled both optimism and caution, as market observers weigh the potential impact on price action and institutional adoption.

Why October Could Be A Gamechanger For XRP

Market analyst CryptoSensei has put October firmly on the radar of XRP investors. Declaring the upcoming month a “game-changer,” the analyst shared a timeline of pending XRP ETF decision dates scheduled through mid-October.

In the span of just one week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected to deliver rulings on seven applications from some of the biggest names in finance, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares.

The timeline kicks off with Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) on October 16, followed by 21Shares Core XRP ETF Trust on October 20. The pace picks up the next week with Canary Capital’s ETF on October 23 and the WisdomTree XRP Fund on October 24, leading into a major double decision day on October 25, when Franklin Templeton and CoinShares’ XRP ETF are set to receive rulings.

The sheer concentration of these deadlines is already fueling optimism in XRP’s future price action as well as speculation that the cryptocurrency could finally achieve the regulatory breakthrough it has been chasing for years. Approval of even one spot ETF would open the floodgates for institutional money, but multiple green lights could create a domino effect unlike anything the XRP market has experienced.

How The XRP ETF Could Drive Growth

Crypto analyst and XRP advocate, identified as “589CTO” on X social media, has added more depth to the ETF discussions, explaining why October’s rulings carry significant weight and how they could affect price action. He pointed out that once the US SEC grants approvals, trading could begin almost immediately—just as it did for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier in 2024.

Notably, the analyst highlighted that the US SEC typically has up to 240 days to review a 19b-4 filing, which is required for exchanges to list a new ETF. Additionally, the regulator will have to approve the S-1 form filed by the ETF issuer before official trading can commence.

While Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw dips shortly after their approvals, despite months of anticipation, they eventually brought billions in inflows into the market. If XRP follows the same path, the crypto market expert predicts that the market could first see volatility before structural growth and demand, which could eventually fuel an increase in value.