The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot […]The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot […]

Pundit Says October Will Be A Gamechanger For XRP, What Does He Mean?

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 07:00
XRP
XRP$2.827-3.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-7.15%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005915-7.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12158+0.25%

The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot XRP ETF applications. These pending decisions have fueled both optimism and caution, as market observers weigh the potential impact on price action and institutional adoption.

Why October Could Be A Gamechanger For XRP

Market analyst CryptoSensei has put October firmly on the radar of XRP investors. Declaring the upcoming month a “game-changer,” the analyst shared a timeline of pending XRP ETF decision dates scheduled through mid-October. 

In the span of just one week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected to deliver rulings on seven applications from some of the biggest names in finance, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares. 

The timeline kicks off with Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) on October 16, followed by 21Shares Core XRP ETF Trust on October 20. The pace picks up the next week with Canary Capital’s ETF on October 23 and the WisdomTree XRP Fund on October 24, leading into a major double decision day on October 25, when Franklin Templeton and CoinShares’ XRP ETF are set to receive rulings.  

The sheer concentration of these deadlines is already fueling optimism in XRP’s future price action as well as speculation that the cryptocurrency could finally achieve the regulatory breakthrough it has been chasing for years. Approval of even one spot ETF would open the floodgates for institutional money, but multiple green lights could create a domino effect unlike anything the XRP market has experienced. 

How The XRP ETF Could Drive Growth

Crypto analyst and XRP advocate, identified as “589CTO” on X social media, has added more depth to the ETF discussions, explaining why October’s rulings carry significant weight and how they could affect price action. He pointed out that once the US SEC grants approvals, trading could begin almost immediately—just as it did for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier in 2024. 

Notably, the analyst highlighted that the US SEC typically has up to 240 days to review a 19b-4 filing, which is required for exchanges to list a new ETF. Additionally, the regulator will have to approve the S-1 form filed by the ETF issuer before official trading can commence.  

While Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw dips shortly after their approvals, despite months of anticipation, they eventually brought billions in inflows into the market. If XRP follows the same path, the crypto market expert predicts that the market could first see volatility before structural growth and demand, which could eventually fuel an increase in value.

XRP
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22