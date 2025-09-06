Pundit Tells XRP Holders To Hold Tight, Best Days Are Ahead

Unlike previous market cycles, this current cycle has been quite pivotal for XRP, as the leading altcoin has surged towards its all-time high since 2017. The altcoin’s recent upward performance this cycle appears to have sparked renewed hope among many crypto enthusiasts and investors about an extended upside action in the future.

Holding Your XRP Could Pay Off

In a recent post on the social media platform X, a crypto pundit known as Pumpius has sent a strong and optimistic message to the XRP community. Pumpius has advised holders to exercise patience and resist the inclination to sell in spite of the continuous market volatility and criticism.

His message focuses on the asset’s long-term potential, which he believes greatly exceeds short-term price fluctuations. Thus, maintaining conviction could put investors in a position to profit from revolutionary developments in the future.

To start off, the pundit has commended investors who have been faithful and hopeful even during uncertainty and serious volatility. “I know what it feels like to carry this asset. The waiting. The ridicule. The endless manipulation of the charts. While others chase quick pumps and hollow gains, you’ve stood in the trenches of one of the hardest battles in financial history,” he stated.

For those who held strong amid the wave of negative comments and reactions, Pumpius considers them to be more than investors. According to the expert, they are early architects of the new order because they saw that XRP represents the rails of a future system rather than just being a trading token.

Despite attempts by governments, whales, and exchanges to dislodge them, these holders persisted through years of repression. He further commended them for viewing Ripple’s lengthy battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a cleansing.

Underneath the battle, every hallway that opened, settlements that were put to the test, and collaborations that were discussed in back rooms, was a brick poured in the foundation of what was to come. Pumpius claims that when this system flips and trillions pass through the rails of XRP sooner than anticipated, the weight of holding through uncertain times will transform into wings.

In the meantime, he has urged the faithful investors to remain steadfast because, in his opinion, they are “the vanguard of a new age of money, and not peasants chasing scraps. Adding to the intrigue, Pumpius stated that history will remember those who persevered, not those who laughed.

A Possible Massive Growth For The Altcoin

With the ongoing wave of institutional adoption, the possibility of ETFs, and the anticipated shift in finance from Ripple, XRP might be set for a massive surge in the foreseeable future. Amid these developments, there are speculations that the token could reach a $1,000 valuation.

One of the crypto analysts who has predicted a $1,000 value for XRP is BarriC. According to BarriC, the altcoin reaching $1,000 is a real outcome of mass adoption and utilisation of XRP by banks and financial institutions across the world.