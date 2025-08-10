Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:00
NFT
NFT$0.0000004631-0.32%

Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million and buyer and seller counts collapsing by about 90%, signaling a sharp contraction in participation across nearly all major blockchains.

Summary
  • NFT sales declined 11% to $134.9 million despite Ethereum’s 19% price surge.
  • Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping by approximately 90%.
  • CryptoPunks #1021 set a new high-water mark with a 720 ETH sale worth $2.5 million.

Where are all the NFT buyers?

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has contracted with NFT buyers plummeting by 89.83% to 73,900, and NFT sellers falling by 91.14% to 42,878. NFT transactions have increased by 1.60% to 1,781,919.

This slump comes at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $116,000 level.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has shown a spike of 19% in the last seven days to $4,100. The global crypto market cap is now $3.93 trillion, up from last week.

Ethereum maintains its dominance in sales

Ethereum has maintained its dominant position with $58.5 million in sales, though declining 23.43% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 61.64% to $5.5 million.

Polygon (POL) has climbed to second place with $17.8 million, surging 56.90%. Bitcoin holds third position with $14.2 million, down 19.47%.

BNB Chain (BNB) has risen to fourth place with $13.6 million, jumping 33.54%. Mythos Chain sits in fifth with $9.6 million, declining 1.75%. Solana (SOL) rounds out the top six with $8.2 million, falling 33.49%.

Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices - 1

The buyer count has dropped across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading the drop at 97.43%, followed by BNB Chain at 95.64% and Bitcoin at 94.41%.

Courtyard on Polygon has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $15.9 million in sales, surging 67.72%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (117.90%) and buyers (152.55%).

CryptoPunks has fallen to second place with $11.4 million, declining 43.68%. The collection has experienced drops across all metrics including transactions (56.52%), buyers (39.13%), and sellers (54.10%).

Pudgy Penguins show modest recovery

Pudgy Penguins holds third position with $4.9 million, showing modest recovery with 12.76% growth. Despite the overall market decline, this collection has maintained stability.

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain has entered the top five with $4.6 million, exploding by 56.31%. The collection is dominated by a single seller despite having 838 buyers.

DMarket sits in fifth place with $4.5 million, declining 2.64%. Sorare has entered the rankings in sixth with $4 million, falling 43.54%. Guild of Guardians Heroes rounds out the top seven with $3.8 million, down 0.82%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1021 sold for 720 ETH ($2,569,908)
  • CryptoPunks #9797 sold for 140 ETH ($503,547)
  • CryptoPunks #7414 sold for 100 ETH ($341,596)
  • CryptoPunks #7211 sold for 75 ETH ($292,320)
  • CryptoPunks #3291 sold for 72 ETH ($281,019)
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04245-16.76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2289-2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-4.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-5.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002093-3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008852-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million