The post Purple Pepe Price Prediction: Why $PURPE Is Up 40% and What’s Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Purple Pepe is back making headlines after a price pump, sparking debate on whether it could be the next big meme coin on Solana. Purple Pepe (PURPE) has jumped 42.8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00006134 with a market cap of $25.5 million. Daily trading volume also spiked by 81% to $12.27 million. The token broke through its 7-day simple moving average $0.00003909 and its pivot point $0.00005161, with the RSI at 71.84.

Launched in mid-2023, Purple Pepe is a meme coin built on Solana. While many Pepe-inspired coins fade quickly, this project has stood out by building an active community. At its peak in November 2024, $PURPE reached an all-time high of $0.000316. The current market cap of $25M means a 4x to 5x run would be needed to revisit those highs.

Price Prediction: What’s Next for PURPE?

Purple Pepe’s price outlook looks promising based on on-chain trends. In the past, whenever exchange balances for $PURPE dropped below price, strong rallies soon followed. Right now, balances on exchanges are once again starting to decline, hinting that selling pressure could be easing and setting the stage for another upside move.

Adding to this, some of the largest holders (EOAs) are showing confidence by re-accumulating tokens at lower prices. Top wallets are sitting on healthy unrealized profits, and past behavior shows they often distribute at local tops and buy back when momentum builds. With both declining exchange balances and whale accumulation aligning, PURPE may be preparing for its next leg higher if history repeats itself.

If momentum continues and a major exchange listing happens, Purple Pepe could realistically test the $0.00012 – $0.00015 range in the short term. A healthy retracement could bring PURPE back toward $0.00005 support before the next leg up.