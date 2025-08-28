Put Some Italian Style In Your Cocktail Hour

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 07:58
MemeCore
M$0.42786-4.82%
Threshold
T$0.01633+1.11%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0003371-21.27%
GET
GET$0.009526-3.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018228-2.93%

Summer is drawing to a close, but Italian spritzes are just heating up

getty

If you can’t get to Italy in what’s left of the summer, you can be transported with these signature cocktails from venerated venues in some of Italy’s most iconic locales. Putting on the spritz doesn’t require crossing time zones—just get out your metric measuring cup and check out your favorite spirits store for ingredients. And, if you want to drink and read in context, check out our recommendations for summer reading.

From The Place Firenze (Florence), a newly renovated lux hotel overlooking the Piazza Santa Maria Novella, known for the medieval church and its apothecary garden dating from the early 1200s. The preferred elixir in this recipe is from that apothecary, from Officina Profumo Santa Maria Novella, but you can substitute any other similar rose elixer.

The Lady spritz

Dario Garofalo

The Lady

20 ml Campari

15 ml Elixir of Roses

15 ml Aperitivo Select

15 ml Chambord

15 ml Cointreau

110 ml Prosecco

1 Dash of tonic water

Peychaud’s Bitter

Candied orange or edible flowers

Mix it: Combine all the liquid ingredients in a glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a candied orange for taste and edible flowers for presentation.

Read: A Room with a View by E.M. Forster; The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli; The Agony and the Ecstasy by Irving Stone; The Stones of Florence by Mary McCarthy

From Borgo dei Conti Resort (Perugia), a luxury resort located in the heart of Umbria. Opened in summer 2024 with a décor inspired by Renaissance painters such as Pietro Perugino and Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, better known as Raphael. Its fine-dining venue is Cedri.

The Umbrian Saffron Spritz

Dario Garofalo

Umbrian Saffron Spritz

90 ml Sparkling Wine (Classic Method Brut Arnaldo Caprai – Montefalco – Umbria)

60 ml Saffron Liqueur L’AMOR (Terre di Confine – Città della Pieve – Umbria)

30 ml Natural Soda Water

La Galvanina

Mix it: Pour wine and then saffron liqueur into an ice-filled glass. Top with soda water and garnish with lemon peel and thyme.

Read: Il Bel Centro: A Year in the Beautiful Center by Michelle Damiani; My House in Umbria by William Trevor; The Lady in the Palazzo by Marlena di Blasi; Ratking by Michael Dibdin

From Londra Palace, Venezia (Venice). Opened in 1853, this historic 52-room palazzo is known for its iconic 100-window facade overlooking the San Marco Basin. The LPV bar is the cozy and casual place for pre-sunset spritz.

The Achille Spritz hails from Venice

Dario Garofalo

The Achille Spritz

120 ml Prosecco

70 ml Aperol

100 ml Ginger beer

2-3 drops of Tabasco sauce

Slice of cucumber

Mix it: Fill a glass with ice and add 2 to 3 drops of Tabasco sauce.

Pour in the Prosecco, followed by Aperol, then top with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of cucumber and enjoy this spicy twist on a classic Italian summer special.

Read: Death in Venice, by Thomas Mann; Don’t Look Now by Daphne du Maurier; The Wings of The Dove by Henry James; Venice by Jan Morris

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanabortolot/2025/08/27/put-some-italian-style-in-your-cocktail-hour/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989