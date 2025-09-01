Putin and Modi double down on defiant economic bond at SCO Summit

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:54
Threshold
T$0.01578-3.01%
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
holoride
RIDE$0.00099-4.44%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004655-0.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.435-0.83%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1678-3.45%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000133-11.92%

Narendra Modi hugged Vladimir Putin in Tianjin on Monday right there at the regional SCO Summit in front of cameras. Then they got into the same car and headed to a private meeting.

All this while Washington fumes over India’s Russian oil purchases. The U.S. says it’s funding the war in Ukraine. Modi’s response? A joint car ride with Putin, Kim Jong Un-style.

Modi later posted the two of them on X too, saying, “President Putin and I traveled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.”

This meeting came days after President Donald Trump’s White House hiked tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, the highest rate slapped on any Asian country.

India keeps buying oil while U.S. threatens more penalties

Modi isn’t apologizing. He’s not scaling back either. In fact, he’s been crystal clear that India will continue buying Russian oil as long as it remains affordable.

Last week, the chairman of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, India’s top explorer, said their refineries will buy “every drop of Russian crude” that makes financial sense. No mixed signals. Just crude math.

Meanwhile, oil prices nudged up on Monday. Brent rose 62 cents to hit $68.10 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbed 65 cents to $64.66. Markets are jumpy after renewed Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

Add a weakening dollar and a U.S. holiday, and you’ve got a muted but uneasy session. Both Brent and WTI fell more than 6% in August, ending a four-month streak of gains. OPEC+ increased supply, and now traders are staring down a possible surplus.

Tankers coming out of Russia’s ports dropped to 2.72 million barrels a day, the lowest in like a month. Analysts warn this decline, paired with Trump’s tariff threats, could spook buyers or dent demand. But not India.

HSBC analysts expect inventories to grow in the final quarter of 2025 and early 2026. Their projection: a surplus of 1.6 million barrels per day by Q4. That’s not ideal for exporters, but New Delhi’s priority is price, not politics.

Before flying to Tianjin, Modi had spoken to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy about peace, again. Zelenskiy said India was ready to “deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders.”

The statement came before Modi’s face-to-face with Putin, making India look like it’s trying to wear two hats; one friendly to Russia, one open to Kyiv.

Putin is still expected to visit India later this year, which means this diplomatic triangle isn’t going anywhere.

Trump delays new sanctions while Russia keeps bombing

Back in D.C., Trump keeps talking about “punishing” Putin, but he’s holding back. Russia’s battlefield strategy remains unchanged, and yet, the White House hasn’t dropped the next round of sanctions. There’s no full-blown economic squeeze, like on the others. Just a private 4-hour meeting between the two “friends.”

Chris Weafer, chief executive of Macro-Advisory, told CNBC:

Why is Trump hesitating? Two reasons. First, he still wants to play peacemaker. He’s said it publicly: if he can bring Ukraine and Russia to the table, it would be a huge win. With the Nobel Peace Prize announcement expected in October, he’s got motivation.

“Trump still thinks he can bring both sides to the table, that he could broker a peace deal, and that he can take credit for moving the conflict towards peace,” Weafer added.

The second reason is China. If Trump crushes Russia economically, Putin has only one place to turn. Beijing. Full isolation from the West would lock Moscow into China’s orbit. That’s not a win for Washington either.

“If Russia is completely isolated by the West… then it has no choice but to go even further all-in with China,” Weafer said. That’s the tradeoff. Sanctions or strategy.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/putin-modi-double-down-defiant-economic-bond/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05697-0.85%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00209993-1.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:25
Partager
Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC

Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC

PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$109,090.86+0.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0713-7.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 10:16
Partager
PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering suing the Trump administration to prevent global tariffs; Binance will launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contracts; Bitcoin spot ETF has experienced net outflows for three consecutive days.
U
U$0.0149-14.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.43-0.68%
MAY
MAY$0.04335-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer