Putin confirms Russia and China are developing settlement systems together

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 22:11
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01841+3.02%

Russia and China are jointly developing their system for mutual settlements, President Vladimir Putin highlighted at an economic forum.

Sanctions are slowing down the process, Russia’s strongman admitted, after a visit to the People’s Republic, seen as a message of defiance to the West.

Moscow and Beijing seek ways to bypass sanctions on payments

Russia and China are working together on their system for settlements, Putin said during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), held in the city of Vladivostok. Quoted by the TASS news agency, he stated:

Current challenges stem from the need to “respect the interests” of financial institutions that are under sanctions pressure, the Russian head of state clarified, while also assuring that “there is a solution, of course.”

Putin declined to elaborate further, indicated he wouldn’t want to “create any difficulties for future decisions” with his comments.

The Russian leader made these statements on Friday while discussing travel between the two nations that have been strengthening ties, both political and economic, amid high tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine and international trade.

Speaking a day earlier, after returning from a summit with President Xi Jinping, Putin thanked the Chinese leadership for unilaterally abolishing visas for Russians.

“It is not an ordinary decision. It affects, without exaggeration, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of our citizens,” he said at a meeting in Vladivostok with Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the permanent organ of China’s legislature and high-ranking Politburo member.

“Of course, Russia will reciprocate this friendly gesture,” Putin emphasized, announcing the Russian Federation will introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens, too.

Russia’s Mir cards and QR codes are also on the menu

Like many other aspects of private and business life, financial restrictions imposed on Russia over its attack on neighboring Ukraine have significantly affected travel arrangements and choices for Russians.

The same is valid for foreign currency restrictions enforced by Moscow itself to prevent capital flight in the wake of the launch of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

However, it turns out that both cryptocurrency holdings and bank card balances are not subject to the limits and declaration rules that apply to fiat cash, as recently reported by Cryptopolitan.

While the Russian government is far from legalizing or promoting crypto payments, with cross-border trade settlements being the notable exception, it has been actively pushing its own credit card and QR code systems, and more recently, the digital ruble, which will rely on these as well.

Russia is also trying to open the door to use Mir cards and QR codes for payments in China, according to the CEO of VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin.

Quoted in a TASS report from Beijing earlier this week, the banker explained this would be easier in the case of QR codes as they do not directly involve the banking system, which “may be sensitive.”

Speaking to the Russia-1 TV channel, he elaborated:

Kostin pointed out that bank cards are not that popular in the Asian country, but remarked that Russia may, nevertheless, see demand for the Mir card.

Travel and tourist flows between the two countries have been growing, the bank executive pointed out.

“The Chinese have their own card, and we also need to actively work on this. We are moving towards it. The demand is there, and it will generate results,” he insisted.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List