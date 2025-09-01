Putin Reinforces Local Currency Dominance in Sino-Russian Trade: Dollar a ‘Statistical Discrepancy’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:32
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018475+0.66%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09891+7.12%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13057+1.32%

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that most of the trade between the two countries is settled using yuan and ruble-based payments, leaving the dollar behind. He noted that Sino-Russian trade had risen by $100 billion, and they were still working to dismantle trade barriers. Putin: Local Currencies Take Control of Sino-Russian Trade, Dollar Relegated President […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/putin-reinforces-local-currency-dominance-in-sino-russian-trade-dollar-a-statistical-discrepancy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, […]
Chainbase
C$0.22868+2.34%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20907-0.88%
Everscale
EVER$0.01004-2.99%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:09
Partager
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Cryptocurrency investors are shifting their focus to assets that offer both financial growth and stable price value. With Bitcoin stuck at $110,000, some investors are switching to alternative coins that they believe are worth investing in now and could gain significant attention soon, aiming to achieve the same level of success as Bitcoin and potentially […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006531-12.89%
XRP
XRP$2.7589-2.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2449-1.84%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:30
Partager
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-24.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07838+3.43%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

How does the US government put GDP data on the blockchain?